When it seems that marriage can not be saved, ask husband/wife only 1 question
A parable about how one phrase can save the marriage
My oldest daughter, Jenna, recently said to me:
“When I was little, I feared that you and mom get divorced. But when I turned 12, I decided that maybe it’s for the best – you were constantly swearing!”
Smiling, she added:
“I’m glad you guys still get along”.
For many years my wife and Keri fought fierce battles. Looking back, I don’t really understand how we even managed to get married – our personalities are not well suited to each other. And the longer we were married, the more manifest contradictions. Wealth and fame has not made our lives easier. On the contrary, problems have only intensified. The tension between us has reached such a pitch that the upcoming tour in support of my new book, I saw a release, albeit temporary. We quarreled so often that it is difficult to imagine a peaceful life together. We snapped at each other, and both tried to hide the pain behind the stone fortresses that were built around their hearts. We were on the verge of divorce and discussed it more than once.
I was on tour when the dam burst. We just once again desperate a fight on the phone, and Keri hung up. I felt rage, helplessness and deep loneliness. I realized that I had reached the limit – more I can’t stand it.
Then I turned to God. Or did God. I don’t know whether to call a prayer that I’m furious screaming in those moments, but they are imprinted in my memory forever. I stood under the shower in a hotel in the city of Atlanta and cried out to God that this marriage was a mistake, and I can’t live like this. Yes, the idea of divorce I hate, but the pain of life together has exhausted me. But rage I felt lost. I couldn’t understand why Keri is so difficult together. Deep down I knew that my wife is a good person. And I’m a good person. So why do we not work to improve relations? Why I married a woman whose character is so wrong for my opinion? Why doesn’t she want to change?
In the end, hoarse and broken, I sat on the floor right in the shower and burst into tears. Out of the darkness of despair had a brainwave. You can’t change it, Rick. You can only change yourself. And I began to pray. If I can’t change her, Lord, change me. I prayed deep into the night. I prayed the next day during the flight home. I prayed on the doorstep where I was greeted by a cold wife, which, most likely, did not deign me a look when we meet. That night, when we lay in our beds so close to each other, and so far, I realized that I need to do.
The next morning, still in bed, I turned to Keri and asked, “How can I make your day better?:
Keri looked at me angrily: “What?”
“How can I make your day better”?
“Does it matter. – Why do you ask?”
“Because I’m serious,’ I said. – I just want to know how I can make your day better.”
She looked at me cynically. “Do you want to do something? Fine, then wash up the kitchen.”
It seems that the wife thought I was going to explode from anger. I nodded, “Okay.”
I got up and cleaned the kitchen.
The next day I asked him the same question: “How can I make your day better”?
“Clean out the garage”.
I took a deep breath. I have that day cases were on the throat, and I knew that his wife said it on purpose to annoy me. Was tempted to flare up in response.
Instead, I said, “Okay.” I stood up and for the next two hours cleaned and tidied the garage. Keri didn’t know what to think. It’s the next morning.
“How can I make your day better”?
“Nothing! she said. – You can’t do anything. Please, stop it.” I replied that I can’t because I gave myself a word. “How can I make your day better?” “Why are you doing this?” “Because I care about you. And our marriage is to me too expensive”.
The next morning I asked again. And the next. And the next. Then, in the middle of the second week, a miracle happened. My question Keri eyes filled with tears and she started crying.
Having calmed down, the wife said, “Please stop asking me this question. The problem is not you, it’s me. I know I can be hard. Don’t understand why you are still with me.”
I gently took her chin to look straight in the eye. “Because I love you,’ I said. – How can I make your day better?” “I have to ask you”. “Should, but not now. Now I want to change. You must know how much you mean to me”. His wife put her head on my chest. “I’m sorry I behaved so terribly.” “I love you,” I said. “And I love you,’ she replied. – How can I make your day better”? Keri looked at me gently: “Maybe we’ll stay together for some time? Just you and me”. I smiled, “I’d like that very much!” I continued to ask for more than a month. And the relationship changed. Stopped the quarrel. Then the wife began to ask: “What would you like me to do? How do I become a better wife to you?”
The wall between us collapsed. We began to talk openly, thoughtfully – what we want from life and how we make each other happier. No, we have not solved all their problems. I can’t even say that we never fought. But the nature of our quarrels has changed. They began to happen less and less, as if there wasn’t enough evil energy that was used. We deprived them of oxygen. None of us wanted to hurt the other.
For thirty years, as we married Keri. I not only love my wife, I like it. I like to be with her. I need her, I want her. Many of our differences have become our strengths and the rest, as time showed, was not worth our nerves. We have learned to care about each other, and more importantly, we have the need. Marriage requires effort. But it also takes effort as a parent, writing, work on your body to maintain good physical shape, and everything else that is important and valuable to me in life. To go through life with someone you love is a wonderful gift. I also realized that the family helps us heal from the wounds that cause the most unattractive aspects of our personality. We all have a nasty side, which we do not love.
Over time, I realized that our story was to illustrate a much more important lesson about marriage. The question “How can I make your day better?” is to ask anyone who is in a relationship. This is true love. Novels about love (and I myself wrote a few) are usually reduced to the yearning of love and “they lived happily ever after”, but happily ever after is not born from lust to possess and to belong to your beloved. In real life love is not to experience desire for someone, but sincerely and deeply wish him happiness, sometimes even to the detriment of our own. True love is not to make the other person their copy. It is to enhance our own capability to exercise patience and concern for the welfare of a loved one. All the rest is just silly spectacle of selfishness.
I don’t want to say that our Keri work experience for every couple. I’m not even sure that all couples are on the verge of divorce you should definitely save your marriage. But I am eternally grateful for the inspiration that came to me that day in the form of a simple question. I’m thankful that I still have family and my wife (my best friend) wakes up next to me in bed every morning. And I am happy that even now, decades later, from time to time one of us turns to another and asks: “How can I make your day better?” It is worth to Wake up in the morning.