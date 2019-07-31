When managed so old former beauty Jolie?
Recently 44-year-old Angelina Golikova disappointed fans of its kind. The pictures are so upset fans of the actress were taken on the days near the building of the famous galleries Leica Gallery in Los Angeles. As it became known, the actress who for nearly three years not to complete his divorce from brad pitt, came back with two of their six children — daughters Saharai and Shiloh. Jolie together with her girls visited the exhibition of famous French photographer Cartier-Besson.
The gallery Jolie was dressed simply but elegantly in fashionable style “all black”, that is in all black from head to toe. However, clothes of dark color still failed actress. Jolie, who lately and so it doesn’t look good, according to her fans, in the black looks like a lady “well over fifty”. Leather Jolie looked pale and flabby, skinny neck, and his hands bony and ugly… And everyone is now surprised, wondering — when you’ve had time to grow old actress?
But fans of the actress was glad for the male – it blooms easy on the eyes. Now it’s hard to believe that in 2005, when Jolie adopted Zahara, doctors doubted that the baby did survive – so weak and exhausted she was.
As for the also accompanied his mother to Shiloh, which recently celebrated its 13th birthday, it also looked quite good. Although, growing up, she is a girl no longer. That, however, and not surprising, because according to rumors, Shiloh, which from an early age wanted to be a boy, received the approval of the mother to the sex change and has already began hormone treatment.