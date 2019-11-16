When Pets are full — fledged members of the family

Когда домашние животные — это полноценные члены семьи

Pets are to human not just a friend, but a full-fledged member of the family. And for some people a pet is the only living creature with whom they feel comfortable. Animals really attached to his master and give him tons of warmth and love, as well as our smaller brothers are great students and no single word can sustain us in difficult times.

1.

Our cat and my mom always watch TV together

2.

My feathered friend for 18 years inseparable. This is my best friend.

3.

It’s Herbert. He always blows our dad from the chair to show how much he loves him.

4.

— Hey, you again?
— I five minutes another NAP, okay?
— Okay, but only for five minutes.

5.

Our cat has a habit to fall asleep by her husband’s cheek

6.

This Dogers and she is 12 years old. She’s been with me through obtaining the degrees of master and doctor of philosophy and divorce

7.

They loved each other at first sight

8.

Me and my best friend since 1999

9.

My dog thinks he’s still a puppy. Well, how to say?

10.

He, she and the cat

11.

NO! I have to be close to the child

12.

— And the truth is that Pets similar in appearance to their owners?
— No, it’s fiction

13.

The whiskers represent our team lost again.

14.

Cat: “So, you will come to write, and I edit”

15.

Hogan’s 14 years old, but his owners are doing everything to continue to enjoy walks

