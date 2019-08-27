When stress increases the risk of cancer of the liver
Research scientists from the USA showed that the enzyme produced by the body during stress, can accelerate the growth of malignant cells.
Scientists from the University of Augusta published in the journal Hepatology, the data of its work, during which they discovered the effects of stress on likelihood of developing such diseases as liver cancer. The researchers found that an insidious role in the development of tumors plays an enzyme Nqo1.
Nqo1 protein, which is produced by the cells of the body in response to stress. This enzyme helps protect him from the excess of free radicals — unstable oxygen molecules, which in the case of stress increase in numbers that can threaten to damage cellular DNA.
The authors of the new work came to the conclusion that this enzyme can destroy the liver, instead of cleanse its cells from free radicals, Nqo1, on the contrary, helps them to actively spread throughout the body.
Summary scientists based on the results of experiments on laboratory mice with malignant neoplasm in the liver and also in cells of human liver cancer, scientists found that tumor tissue contains a higher concentration of “stress” enzyme Nqo1. This circumstance was provided by the cancer cells activity and survival. When the researchers artificially blocked the production of this enzyme, the ability of onkokletok to survive immediately fell sharply.