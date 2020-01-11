When the campaign for the products – a pleasure: the top 14 best supermarkets in USA
According to a new report in Texas you can find the best grocery store in the United States, says Fox Business.
Company Dunnhumby, has published the results of their consumer preferences in grocery stores in the United States.
In past years, the grocery chain Trader Joe’s was in the first place, but this year, based in Texas, the HEB company took the first place.
American office HEB is only in Texas, but the stores are outside the United States and are located in the northeast of Mexico. In 2018, the representatives of the store reported sales of $22 billion.
“One of the most important insights is that the traditional leading regional grocery shops are experiencing a surge in customer preferences, winning with relevance and convenience,” — said in a statement, josé gómez, President of North America Dunnhumby.
“If they can compete on price and quality — a core value for the grocers — they are especially well prepared to confront the growing threat of unconventional players,” added Gomez.
“It also makes them better protected from the economic downturn. In the end, in this market there is no single approach for everyone, and retailers with the strategies of Customer First, most likely, will achieve the best results,” he added.
For their insights Dunnhumby surveyed 7,000 families in the United States and asked them about the 60 largest grocery stores.
According to the study, the rating was determined by the success of each grocery store in seven categories: price, quality, technology , operations, convenience, discount / premium and speed.
Here is a list of 14 of the best grocery stores in the U.S., according to Dunnhumby:
14. ShopRite
13. Sprouts Farmers Market
12. Fresh Thyme
11. WinCo Foods
10. Publix
9. Walmart
8. Sam’s Club
7. Aldi
6. Costco
5. Wegmans Food Markets
4. Market Basket
3. Amazon
2. Trader Joe’s
1. HE-B