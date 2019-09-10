When the start of shooting of “the Matrix 4”?
Named the date of commencement of filming of the fourth “Matrix”
According to the portal Discussing Film, production and the continuation of the cult trilogy starts on February 10 in Chicago. Their roles will be back Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-moss.
The actors will again perform in the role of Neo and Trinity. The project can also participate Michael B. Jordan as a young Morpheus.
The Director of “the Matrix 4” will be Lana Wachowski. The details of the plot are concealed.