When the storm turns into a hurricane: what to expect living on the East coast in the coming days
It is expected that tropical storm “Dorian” will turn into a hurricane 2nd category before will come ashore in Florida on labor Day. A hurricane of this category is characterized by the wind speed 96-110 mph (59,6-68,35 km) per hour.
Under forecasts of weather forecasters, the storm will strengthen to a hurricane category 1 by Friday morning and continue to rise up to the storm a category 2 by Sunday morning before it makes landfall on the East coast of Florida Monday morning, said CNN meteorologist Haley brink.
On Tuesday, the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis said that it’s time to start preparing for the “Dorian”:
“Based on the current direction of tropical storm Dorian, all the people on the East coast must prepare for the impacts including strong winds, heavy rains and floods, said DeSantis. — Make sure your supplies are ready. For the latest updates of the forecast follow news of Department of emergency situations of the state of Florida and the local media.”
Right now, “Dorian” is coming to several Caribbean Islands. It is expected that the tropical storm will reach 1 category, he will approach Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and Thursday, said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.
But, it can affect not only the Caribbean sea: the end of the week it is expected that what remains of “Dorian” will move in the direction of the Bahamas and southeastern areas of the U.S. mainland.
However, meteorologists report that it is still too early to predict the consequences in Florida.