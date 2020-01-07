When to pay taxes and file returns in 2020: most important dates
Internal revenue service United States (IRS) says it will accept and process tax returns beginning Monday, January 27. About it reports USA Today. What other dates should be taken into account in order to submit a Declaration and pay taxes in 2020?
The tax return for the year 2019, you must submit until 15 April 2020, as well as to pay all the taxes you owe. Most of the more than 150 million of planned returns is likely to be filed until mid-April.
According to the Federal Agency, if you want to start early and complete a form W-2, you don’t need to wait until 27 August to start working on your tax return. You can seek advice from a tax agent, go through the IRS Free File program or use a tax program this week. But the IRS will not begin to verify your declarations before the official date.
“The IRS urges everyone to consider filing electronically and choosing direct Deposit,” said IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.
Taxpayers can find answers to frequently asked questions on IRS.gov. You can also get help through IRS Free File or have trained volunteers in offices across the United States.
Important tax deadlines and dates
Knowing when and what you need to apply, can keep you from the headache of taxes. To avoid paying penalties, mark your calendar for the following important tax deadlines, Intuit offers Turbotax.
15 Jan 2020
- Scheduled tax payment for the 4th quarter of 2019
If you are self-employed or have other income in the fourth quarter, which requires the payment of quarterly taxes, send with the date of the postmark before January 15, 2020.
15 APR 2020
- Individual tax return for the 2019 tax year
If you have not applied for renewal, send the Declaration via e-mail or send your individual tax return with the date of the postmark before midnight April 15, 2020.
- The renewal form individual tax return for the 2019 tax year
Need more time to prepare the tax return? Request for an extension until April 15 to move the date to October 15, 2020.
- Scheduled tax payment for the 1st quarter of 2020
If you are self-employed or have other income in the first quarter, which requires you to pay quarterly taxes, send your form 1040-ES from the date of the postmark of 15 April 2020.
- Last day to contribute to IRA 2019
If you haven’t funded your individual retirement account (IRA) for the year 2019, do it before April 15, 2020. This is the deadline for contribution to traditional IRA, deductible or not, and a Roth IRA. However, if you have pension plans Keogh or SEP and you have extended the deadline until October 15, 2020, you can wait until then, until the money for 2019 will not be credited to these accounts.
15 Jun 2020
- Scheduled tax payment for the 2nd quarter of 2020
If you are self-employed or have other income in the second quarter, which requires you to pay quarterly taxes, make sure that your payment has been sent postmarked before 15 June 2020.
15 Sep 2020
- Scheduled tax payment for the 3rd quarter 2020
If you are self-employed or have other income in the third quarter, which requires you to pay quarterly taxes, make sure that your payment is in the third quarter is marked with a postmark before September 15, 2020.
15 Oct 2020
- Extended individual tax return
If you received an extension of the deadline for filing the tax return for the year 2019, you must complete it and put it postmarked before October 15, 2020.
15 January 2021
- Scheduled tax payment for the 4th quarter 2020
If you are self-employed or have other income in the fourth quarter, which requires the payment of quarterly taxes, send them postmarked before January 15, 2021.