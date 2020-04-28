When Ukraine could open up the market
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on April 29 is scheduled to consider the issue of resumption of the food markets.
This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal in his Telegram channel, reports “Hvil”.
The head of government noted that the issue will be put on the agenda thanks to the clear operational criteria and control algorithm, which was developed by the Ministry of health and the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture.
“We are talking about the opening of more than 280 food markets throughout the territory of Ukraine, who will be able to operate in compliance with strict sanitary standards”, — said the Prime Minister.
Denis Shmyhal admitted that the list of food markets, which allow work can be extended. The main condition is the provision of an appropriate working environment.
“For violation of its liability is established up to the close of markets for a certain period,” warned the head of government.