When Verka Serduchka will return to the stage
For more than 25 years of rich career, Ukrainian showman Andrey Danilko (Verka Serduchka) pretty tired. That is why the last major performance of the artist became the festival Weekend Atlas 2017, then Danilko decided to temporarily abandon the big stage and solo concerts. The exception was except that the Eurovision song contest in 2019, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lime.
As admitted showman, during which time he had accumulated a lot of good material, but in big stage he’s bored of you haven’t yet — does not want to look at it is the empty drum.
“Look, I have to miss. Just when you’re 25 years old (although no longer) are in this chart, you do not want to be an empty drum. I have a lot of good material, but this requires power and the desire to share it,” said he.
It plans to return to the big show business Danilko did not deny. Assured that “all is well”.
“No strength, and so much desire too. As soon as the strength, will and desire. All will be well. I just need to get bored and recover”, he added.