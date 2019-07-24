“When will you shut up?!”: Nicole Kidman has responded to the accusations of her husband that she’s a nymphomaniac
Famous Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman for 13 years, is the wife of Keith urban. Thus, despite the seemingly great marriage, the husband of the actress often presents her “surprises”: it catches the eye of the paparazzi with another passion, that makes various kinds of scandalous statements about her. This writes the bottom Seven with a link to The Huffington Post.
In particular, speaking recently at a concert timed to the release of the new album, Keith sang a song dedicated to, as he explained to his wife. In it, he told the stunned audience that “Nicole is a real freak in bed.” And he added, if she “keeps him up at night, wakes him to no end, demanding to make love to her”!
These statements have led religious Catholic Nicole, who wanted once to become a nun, in perfect horror. After all, she was always pretty private person and fundamentally have not shared any details of his personal life. And here her own husband, the father of two daughters, actress — faith and sandy made her look like a nympho! And that has exacerbated the confusion Kidman, she had to publicly respond to statements by the husband.
So, during a recent TV show, host Kyle Sandilands, asked her to comment on her husband. And Kidman had to do it. Blushing like a cancer, Nicole said: “of Course, I do not wish to be censor of her own husband. He apparently thinks I’m his Muse. But, I can not help but ask: “Keith, when are you gonna shut the hell up?”
As previously reported “FACTS”, Nicole Kidman surprised a neckline in the style of Kim Kardashian.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter