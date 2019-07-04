When you can’t eat tomatoes: 7 contraindications from the doctors
Useful in many ways, the tomatoes have a number of contraindications. In some disorders of the body, their use should be reduced or discontinued.
In some cases, according to doctors, the tomatoes can harm the body?
Allergic to tomatoes. The reason for food allergies to tomatoes: they contain substances-antigens anthocyanin and lycopene. In some cases, the Allergy is manifested within a few hours after it was used in food tomato. The symptoms of food allergies are nausea, stomach pain, runny nose, bronchospasm, swelling.
Cholelithiasis. Tomatoes have a pronounced choleretic effect that can cause cramps in the gall bladder, the movement of stones and obstruction of the biliary tract, leading to inflammation. Tomatoes with gallstones is not necessary.
Of kidney disease. Another contraindication for the use of tomatoes. The fact that the tomato contains oxalic acid which can adversely affect the water-salt metabolism, which largely depends on the work of the kidneys. In turn, the use of boiled and canned tomatoes can trigger the growth of kidney stones.
Diseases of the joints. Oxalic acid is contained in tomato, have the ability to cause severe pain in the joints of the person.
Pancreatitis. In this disease becomes prone to inflammation of the pancreas. Once again not to irritate its mucous membrane, do not eat vegetables and fruits that contain a lot of acids.
High blood pressure. Those who suffer from high blood pressure or other cardiovascular disease, it is strictly contraindicated to use canned tomatoes — not a draught nor subjected to preservation with the use of vinegar.
Diseases of the stomach. Fresh tomatoes doctors do not recommend consuming with acute gastritis or colitis, ulcer. Tomatoes may be dangerous to the health of people with weak and unhealthy stomach because of its composition of organic acids.