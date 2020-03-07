When you receive a vaccine against the coronavirus: the experts ‘ forecasts
Cases of coronavirus have been registered in more than 90 countries, every day, this diagnosis is thousand patients worldwide, reports the BBC.
While vaccines against the coronavirus, which would help to stop the spread of infection and to protect people, no. When can we expect a vaccine?
When you receive a vaccine for the coronavirus?
At the moment, scientists have developed several possible vaccines and have tested their effectiveness on animals. If the tests are successful, the next step is trials on humans can begin as early as this year.
But even if scientists manage to finish the creation of a working vaccine before Christmas for its launch into mass production need a lot of time.
If you look at things realistically, the emergence of an effective vaccine against the coronavirus is to wait until mid-2021.
It should also be noted that the vaccine is trying to develop in the shortest possible time and to create new methods are used, so there is no guarantee that everything will go smoothly.
It is also worth remembering that at the moment among the people I go for the four types of coronavirus, and there is no vaccine against any of them.
Will the vaccine to everyone?
The vaccine, unfortunately, is less effective for the elderly. And it’s not in the vaccine and that the immune system of elderly patients is less responsive at vaccination. We see them every year when people do the flu shots.
In addition, all medications have side effects, even paracetamol. But without clinical trials we cannot speak with confidence about the possible side effects of an experimental vaccine.
How to protect yourself in the absence of the vaccine?
The vaccine is designed to protect us from infection, but so far the best way to protect yourself from danger — good hygiene.
Most infected people experience only minor symptoms.
At this time, tested several antiviral drugs, but until we can speak with confidence about the effectiveness of at least one of them in the fight against Covid-19.
How to develop a vaccine?
The vaccine needs without compromising the health of the patient to introduce his immune system neutralized with a virus or bacterium. The body recognizes the “enemy” and learns to deal with it.
Then, if our body is faced with the same infection in the real world, our immune system will already know what this pathogen and how to act.
For decades, vaccines were developed using these samples of the virus.
Vaccine against measles and rubella is created using weakened versions of viruses that are not able to cause full-blown disease.
The flu vaccines are based on the most common this year’s strains, by their complete neutralization.
For the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus are other, less time-tested methods that help save time and resources. In particular, the method is used a vaccine based on fragments of genetic code of the virus.
Since we know the complete genetic code of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, it is possible to develop a vaccine, which after the introduction into the cell provides the production of proteins of pathogens and cause the necessary immune response.
In particular, scientists use the method of transfer of a fragment of the genetic code of the Sars-CoV-2 in other is safe for human viruses.
Such “genetic vaccination” also should theoretically help to increase the resistance of immunity to coronavirus.
Sometimes fragments of DNA or RNA of pathogens introduced directly. When ingested, they begin to produce proteins of the pathogen, and the immune system learns to resist these proteins.
bookmark