“When you spared the hearse”: the former husband Sobchak showed a happy dance (video)
Ex-husband of the Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan fun, danced on a Banquet after her marriage to Konstantin Bogomolov.
Incendiary dance video appeared on the website of the actor on Instagram. “Dance yet… not yet already”, — he signed the movie.
Where exactly amused Maxim, not specified, but his dance was so enjoyed by all the people at the party that they started filming the actor on the phone.
Subscribers Vitorgan dance provoked funny comments. “That same feeling when you pass by the hearse!”, — they are joking, alluding to a trip Sobchak and Bogomolov in the “wedding” hearse.
“Bogomolov nervously smokes. Max rock! Color!”, “Oh, come on, it is not known who was lucky, God spared me”, “who wouldn’t dance? Of swoon came out, I think without losses. The baton has been passed”, — practicing commentators in backbiting.
By the way, Vitorgan wedding ex-wife didn’t come. He spent the day with their little son Plato.
Recall that Sobchak is not just married for the first time in my life got married.
