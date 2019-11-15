When you start to respect yourself, in life things change
1. Your relationship with yourself improves.
In that moment, when you begin to take care of yourself — physically, emotionally, mentally, you stop to chat with people who add to your life of negative emotions and feelings.
2. You begin to love yourself.
You stop looking for love to fill your void and instead fill it with love and appreciation to yourself.
3. You let go of toxic people.
Accidental affection that only destroys you. The person you love and care, not pushing you forward. This is a relationship that is emotionally abusive. The person you give everything, but he’s not answering you. Sometimes the hardest, but the most important thing is to cut out certain people.
4. You become happier.
There is just less of the drama you have to deal with, because you prefer to move away from situations that are negative and do not bring you ultimate happiness.
5. Your relationships improve.
Be it purpose or your career when you are communicating with people who are like minded — positive and focused, you become better.
6. You attract quality people.
Before, perhaps you’ve taken the time to those who gave you a moment of attention, but now you realize the value of your time, and you don’t want to waste it on someone unworthy. You stop responding to anyone.
7. You start to really fight for yourself and what you believe in.
When you start to believe in yourself, you stop believing in the negativity or doubt of other people. They can say things that are negative and unkind, but you finally stopped listening. You hold yourself, and if they do not change you, you leave.
8. You become more confident.
Exudes confidence in all parts of your life. You look at yourself in the mirror and you don’t see your flaws, instead, the voice tells you that you have to admire him.
9.You just can’t explain.
If you make the choice that makes you happy, you are not required to explain why you made this choice.
10. You stop apologizing.
When you are confident in the choices you make, you don’t need to apologize for it. Yes, you apologize when you’re wrong, but stop apologizing for little things, such as to be yourself.
11. You no longer have to wait.
You stop believing the lies and excuses. You let go of anyone who is lying to you.
12. You don’t feel jealous anymore.
In the past you may have compared yourself with others. But now you know that the only person you are competing, is one who looks at you in the mirror.