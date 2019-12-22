Where are the millionaires: the 20 richest counties in USA
It turns out, the richest County in the United States outside of Washington, DC.
DailyMail.com citing data from the Bureau of U.S. census reports that nine of the 20 richest counties are suburbs of the capital of the country in Virginia and Maryland.
In contrast, four of the richest 20 counties are in California near Silicon valley, according to the web site.
Two of the richest of the County, the County Loudon and falls Church city in Virginia, located outside the boundaries of Washington. Their average income per family is 140 382 551 137 dollars and dollars respectively.
Meanwhile, the County Santa Clara and the County of San MATEO, California, which are districts in Silicon valley, have an average family income at 125 933 of $ 122 and $ 930, respectively.
Here are 20 of the wealthiest counties in the United States and the average income of families in each, according to the report DailyMail.com.
20. County Prince William, VA — 106 $ 200
19. Calvert County, VA — 106 270 dollars
18. Montgomery County, Maryland 107 758 USD
17. Stafford County, VA — 108 421 USD
16. District San Francisco, CA — 110 601 USD
15. Hunterdon County, new Jersey — 112 396 dollars
14. Morris County, new Jersey — 112 396 dollars
13. Nassau County, new York — 115 $ 310
12. Williamson County, tn — 115 $ 930
11. Howard County, MD — 116 719 dollars
10. the County of Somerset, new Jersey — 119 731 USD
9. Douglas County, Colorado — 120 $ 670
8. District Arlington, VA — 120 950 dollars
7. County of Fairfax, Virginia — 122 035 dollars
6. County of San MATEO, CA — 122 $ 930
5. Marin County, CA — 122 933 dollars
4. County of Los Alamos, new Mexico — 124 947 dollars
3. County of Santa Clara, CA — 125 933 dollars
2. Falls Church city, Virginia 137 551 USD
1. Loudoun County, Virginia 140 382 dollars