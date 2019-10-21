Where can I watch online Dinamo — Copenhagen: schedule broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, October 24, Kiev “Dynamo” in the capital “Olympic” will hold the matches in the group stage of the Europa League against Danish “Copenhagen” (the cost of tickets— 60, 120, 250, 300, 400, 500, 800 and 1000 UAH). We will remind that players of Oleksiy Mykhailychenko and Norwegian of Solbakken, scored four points, lead the group In (the “Malmo” and “Lugano” — at one point). The Dynamo defeated the Swedes (1:0) and drew on the field the Swiss (0:0), and the champion of Denmark defeated at Copenhagen, Lugano (1:0) and took a point from the stadium, Malmo (1:1).
ONLINE BROADCAST OF “DYNAMO” — “COPENHAGEN”
Last Sunday, the rivals spent the next matches in the Championships of their countries. Dynamo on the main sports arena of Ukraine won the bronze prize-winner of “Alexandria” — 1:0 (Mikolenko, 32) and in the standings of the Premier League with 23 points up on second place.
In turn, the “Copenhagen” in the home match of the championship Denmark was stronger, “Esbjerg”, which occupies in the standings penultimate, 13th place — 3:1 (Michael Santos, 21, 64, Sotiriou, 86 — Jakovenko, 90). Note that in the visitors consolation goal scored by the son of the famous Dynamo Pavel Yakovenko — 26-year-old striker Yuri Yakovenko. After 13 rounds, copenhageni with 28 points are second, one point behind with a game in hand of “Midtjylland”.
In the live broadcast of the match “Dinamo” — “Malmo” on the territory of Ukraine will show the channel “Football 2”. Beginning of meeting on 24 October at 22:00. After the duel, the experts in the Studio program “Road to Gdansk” will discuss what he saw on the field “Olympic”. Also live match at “Olympic” TV channel will show “Match! Football 3”.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting prefer Vice-champion of Ukraine. For example, the authoritative office William Hill betting win wards Mickle takes with odds of 1.91, for a draw, at 3.4, for the victory of Copenhagen and 4.2.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
