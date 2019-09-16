Where can I watch online Dinamo — malmö: a schedule of broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, September 19, the Kiev “Dynamo” the match at the capital’s “Olympic” against Swedish malmö will start in the group stage of the Europa League (the cost of tickets— 60, 120, 250, 300, 400, 500, 800 and 1000 UAH). By the way, in February the teams have met in sparring at the training camp in Spain and does not determine the winner — 0:0.
Last Sunday the players of Oleksiy Mykhailychenko and German Uwe Rösler spent the next matches in the Championships of their countries. The Dynamo at the main sports arena of Ukraine was unable to win third consecutive match under the new coaching staff, losing to “Gum” — 1:2, and in the standings of the Premier League is insulting to their fans the sixth place (the “white-blue” — a game in hand).
In turn, the “Malmo” in the home match of the championship Sweden proved to be stronger than Norrkoping — 1:0 (RIX, 56) and in seven rounds to finish with 47 points and is in second place, two points adrift of AIC (the “djurgården also 47 points and a game in hand).
In the live broadcast of the match “Dinamo” — “Malmo” on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Beginning of meeting 19 September at 19:55. Also stream meeting is scheduled for channel “Match! Football 2”.
Despite a series of “Dynamo” of six consecutive matches without a win in all competitions (against Shakhtar — 1:2 club Brugge — 0:1 and 3:3 Olympique de Marseille — 1:1, with “Dawn” — 2:2 with “Gum” — 1:2), the bookies in the upcoming meeting prefer Vice-champion of Ukraine. For example, the authoritative office William Hill betting win wards Mickle takes with a coefficient of 1.63, the draw to 3.75 to win Malmo to 5.5.
