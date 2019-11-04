Where can I watch online Dinamo (Zagreb) — “Shakhtar”: the schedule of live Champions League match
Wednesday, 6 November, Shakhtar will play the match 4th round group stage of the Champions League. A rival team Luis Castro will be Dinamo Zagreb. The beginning of the fight, which will be held at the stadium “Maksimir” in Zagreb, at 22:00 Kyiv time.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH “DYNAMO” (ZAGREB) — “SHAKHTAR” ON THE WEBSITE “FACTS”
After the meetings, which took place two weeks ago in Kharkiv, the team played three matches in different tournaments. Wards Nikola Bjelica won two victories in the championship of Croatia (the house on “Osicom” — 1:0 and “Zapresic” — 1:0), continuing to confidently lead the standings and also reached the quarter-finals of the national Cup, having beaten on departure “Opatija” (3:0). It is noteworthy that the Croatians don’t lose on home ground in all competitions in 12 games, and in the last six, and not conceded a single goal.
But the team of Luis Castro is not a very good mood after this period. In the first season losing the Pitmen points in the championship (home draw against Oleksandriya — 0:0 and away win over Karpaty — 3:0) on their leadership could not influence — as before, the team was 10 points ahead of closest pursuer in the table. But the defeat in the 1/8 final of the Cup against Dynamo (1:2) for the first time in the last 14 (!) years left Shakhtar for the quarter-finals of the Cup tournament.
In the live broadcast of the match “Dynamo” (Zagreb) — “Shakhtar” on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 2”. Beginning of meeting on 6 November at 22:00. In addition, starting 20:45, experts in the Studio of “Night of the Champions League” will discuss the upcoming duel, and after the match evaluate what they see on the field.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
