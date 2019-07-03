Where in new York to celebrate independence Day and watch fireworks
America celebrates its 243rd independence Day, and new Yorkers expect to have so much fun. Will celebrate on rooftops, in boats, viewing platforms or directly at the water’s edge on the East river, which will host the famous fireworks show Macy’s. Here are 30 places around town to spend 4th of July with views of fireworks.
Manhattan
South Street Heliport
6 East River Piers
from 16:30 to 23:00
On the Central helipad Manhattan you can watch the fireworks on the East river, wrote AMNY. Promise event for people of all ages, with live DJ, BBQ, drinks and many others. Tickets cost from 30 to 60 dollars.
One World Observatory
285 Fulton St.
from 20:00 to 23:00
View fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday with a height of 1,776 feet (541 meters) above Manhattan at the Observatory one world. You will get all-round view of the city from the 100th floor of the Freedom Tower. And there will be an open bar American cuisine. Tickets cost from 75 to $ 325.
Industry Kitchen
70 South St.
from 19:00 to 22:00
Open premium bar buffet a few steps from the water on the East river. Here you can sit both indoors and outdoors. Of Windows floor to ceiling overlooking the fireworks. The booking starts at 17:00 the holiday — two hours later. Tickets cost 273 dollars.
Magic Hour Rooftop
485 Seventh Ave.
from 15:00 to 04:00
Start independence day with a fun party with dancing, music, guest DJs and games in the “urban Park” on the roof, where there are gardens, animals, life-size, and mini Golf, as well as free vodka bar. The party really will last more than 12 hours. The price of tickets starts from $ 15.
Freedom Fest at Pier 15
78 South St.
from 18:45 to 23:00
Enjoy a meal in American style with a variety of BBQ (pork tacos, hamburgers, hot dogs and more) with outdoor bar, live music DJ and great views of the fireworks show. Tickets cost from $ 145 per person (promo code AMNY to bring you a 5% discount).
The Crown
50 Bowery
16:00
As the name implies places, a party dedicated to all the Royal. Wear jewelry and the most luxurious things. Guests will have access to the panoramic view of the city with excellent views of the fireworks, enjoy live music and DJ. The cost of tickets is $ 35.
Bar Hugo Rooftop
525 Greenwich St.
15:00
During the day and night in the cocktail bar will be discounts. Here you can enjoy signature cocktails $ 10, beer for $ 6, house wine for 8 and traditional cocktails for $ 9. Tickets are not required.
The LookUp Rooftop
45 W. 35th St.
from 16:00 to 00:00
The newly opened rooftop Kixby terrace with views of the Empire state building and fireworks offers a party with live DJ, light cuisine and cocktails. Entrance costs 15 or $ 35 with two drinks.
PHD Terrace
210 W. 55th St.
16:00
Interesting multi-level space with views of times square promises a night of dancing, signature cocktails and delicious food and watching the fireworks. Ticket prices start from $ 25.
Social Drink & Food
570 10th Ave.
Spend the day playing ping-pong (for prizes), giant jenga, Connect 4 and mini Golf out on the terrace, which also serves grill dishes and local “Cocktail of the Declaration”, prepared specially for this event. Admission is free.
The Fulton
89 South St.
Take a seat in a special area to view the fireworks with an excellent snacks, rich bar with cheeses and seafood, drinks & more in this new restaurant on the river. Tickets are $ 500.
Mr. Purple
180 Orchard St.
from 11:00 till late
Dancing to live music DJ, enjoy signature cocktails and BBQ menu with oysters, a salad of watermelon, tacos, shrimp, hot dogs Chicago-style and other treats, as well as swimming in the pool. Admission is free.
Brooklyn
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
60 Furman St., Brooklyn
from 16:00 to 00:00
Great view of the fireworks at the party Harriet”s Rooftop & Lounge Viewing Party with drinks and canapés and an open bar with premium. Here you can book a place.
Coney Island
Brooklyn
Start the festive day with the famous contest of eating hot dogs Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at 10 am. Until 18:00 will be fun at Luna Park and Deno’s Park. Then begin a baseball game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Aberdeen IronBirds (tickets are $ 15). At 21:50 starts the fireworks show Spectacular Steeplechase.
Westlight
The William Vale, 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn
from 17:00 to 00:00
Watch the fireworks at the cocktail bar on the roof of the 22 floor. Possible logon time: 17:00, 18:00 and 19:00. Tickets are $ 95.
House of Yes
2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn
from 15:00 to 02:00
Dance and drink inside and outside the House of Yes: there will be jams from local DJs, delicious snacks, from hot dogs to vegetarian, and special discounts for those who come in costume. Tickets are free until 17:00 on invitations, $ 10 advance purchase, $ 15 when you purchase at the door of the establishment.
101 Bedford
101 Bedford Ave.
from 19:00 to 22:30
Go to the roof to spend a night with barbecue, live music, games, children’s play area and photo gallery that will conclude with a viewing of the Macy’s fireworks from the roof. Promise champagne, face art and much more. Tickets are $ 25.
Rooftop Reds
299 Sands St., #275
from 14:00 to 22:00
For a casual party with a view of the fireworks come into Rooftop Reds, which will be available hammocks, games, music, beer, wine and barbecue from Dinosaur BBQ. Tickets are $ 30.
Coney Island Brewery
1904 Surf Ave.
from 14:00 to 22:00
Immediately after the contest of eating hot dogs Nathan’s move to the brewery Coney island to catch some great live music. Admission is free.
Cecconi”s Dumbo
55 Water St.
From 19:30 to 23:00
Enjoy cocktails, wine and champagne with dancing to live music and great food. Before all going to the terrace for watching the fireworks, will serve dessert. Tickets are $ 200.
Sugarcane
55 Water St.
from 19:00 to 23:00
Take part in the party in the open air, try snacks and dinner buffet (oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, sushi rolls, ribs dianes, key lime pie). And yet there will be live music and dancing. Tickets are $ 150.
The Williamsburg Hotel
96 Wythe Ave.
from 19:00 to 23:00
Watch the fireworks from the Water Tower, with champagne and treats to offer cheeseburgers and barbecue. The cost is $ 300 per person.
Summerly
97 Wythe Ave.
14:00
The bar and restaurant on the roof of the Hoxton hotel offers panoramic views of the East river and Brooklyn — the perfect place to see the fireworks. Throughout the weekend you will be offered a BBQ with sausages and veggie kebabs, hot dogs and hamburgers, as well as a menu of lobster. Live music starts at 14:00. Admission is free.
Clinton Hall Rooftop
247 Metropolitan Ave.
from 14:00 to 16:00 or 20:00 to 22:00
Open bar with rose and draft beer throughout the day and delicious food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, homemade potato chips and watermelon. The cost is $ 59. If you arrive in the evening, get a great view of the fireworks.
Pilot
Pier 6
from 17:00 to 22:00
Take a seat in the front row on the schooner of the 1920-ies and an open bar, cocktails in a marine style dinner with rolls of lobster, oysters and champagne. Tickets from $375.
Brooklyn Cider House
1100 Flushing Ave.
from 12:00 to 21:00
In Brooklyn the cider house hosts second annual party for a pork roast with live music, games on the patio and cider, as well as with a whole pig, pork dishes, sandwiches and other treats. Admission is free, but even here it is possible to bring a dog.
Queens
LIC Flea & Food
5-25 46th Ave.
from 15:00 to 00:00
Go to the market just one block from the mark Pepsi-Cola, where you’ll find a large selection of products and a beer garden. From there you can see the fireworks. The entrance is free.
TWA Hotel’s Pool Bar
JFK Airport
from 16:00 to 20:00
If the 4 of July you must go on a journey, don’t worry. TWA at the new hotel at the airport John F. Kennedy held a pool party and barbecue in the backyard. Guests will receive two free sample cocktails, you can enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream. The pool will be open all day. Admission is free.
Staten Island
Empire Outlets
55 Richmond Terrace
July 4-6
Celebrate the independence of America for three days in Empire Outlets, which will host many events: live music, street performers, workshops, drawing with crayons, face art, sand castle building and demonstration of “independence Day” in the open air. There will also be several food trucks and a beer garden. And don’t miss the outlet show and private fireworks at 21:00. Admission is free.
Jersey City
Rooftop at Exchange Place
1 Exchange Place
Exchange Place in Jersey city is throwing a party on the roof with a panoramic view of Manhattan, with live music and a DJ, cocktails and many others. Tickets are $ 40 for those who are not guests of the hotel. 862-704-4515 call to order.