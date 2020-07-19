Where in the US to live well: 10 happiest U.S. cities
Similarly, as a place of work and occupation, place of residence can make a big difference to your quality of life, says Money Talks News.
Where in the United States live the happiest people? To answer this question, researchers of the site Zippia decided to “turn happiness into a science” and study, in some cities of the USA inhabitants much money, little stand in traffic and often live in marriage. Also take into account the availability of higher education.
Although someone may be confused by the fact that in this list there is a marriage, studies show that married people are usually happier than others. Note, however, that in itself marriage does not bring happiness (or divorce, many people can feel a lot happier). However, if the family is happy, it is very important for mood and mental health.
The threshold level of income was the amount 75, 000 a year study at Purdue University showed that this amount satisfied the basic needs, and liberated people from the traps of deep financial instability.
Results? A mid-size town in terms of happiness were in the best position in comparison with small towns. Apparently, happiness need space. Here are 10 places chosen by the researchers.
10. Chandler, AZ
- Families with income over $75,000: 57%
- The average travel time to town: 24.2 minutes
- The percentage of married couples: 52%
Chandler is not only the happiest town in Arizona, but home to a growing population of Millennials. Maybe they hope that happiness is contagious?
9. Redmond, WA
- Families with income more than $75,000 per year: 73%
- The average travel time in city: 24.8 minutes
- The percentage of married couples: 58%
While the average home value in Redmond is quite high ($825 700!), local residents receive some of the highest salaries in the country. And here lives a lot of people with higher education, 39% have a bachelor’s degree.
8. Richardson, TX
- Families with income over $75,000: 57%
- The average travel time to town: 23 minutes
- Percent married: 48%
Richardson is a wealthy suburb of Dallas. The residents of Richardson are highly educated and have good income, decent indicators of marriage and rarely get stuck in traffic. What is not happiness?
7. Bismarck, North Dakota
- Families with income over $75,000: 44%
- The average travel time in city: 18 minutes
- Percentage married: 50%
Residents of Bismarck are getting a decent salary, and on average can get to work in 18 minutes. They can use the time saved on long journeys, to pursue their hobby and feel happier.
6. Highlands Ranch, Colorado
- Families with income more than $75,000 a year: 78%
- The average travel time in city: 26 minutes
- The percentage of married couples: 64%
Colorado is experiencing its rise, and many people come there to get a job in a technology company, to enjoy nature and the perfect balance between work and personal life. 78% of families in the highlands ranch earn more than $ 75,000. Add to this the high percentage of married couples and a reasonable amount of traffic — it is easy to see that the residents have something to rejoice.
5. Appleton, Wisconsin
- Families with income over $75,000: 40%
- The average travel time in city: 18 minutes
- The percentage of married couples: 54%
The mood of the inhabitants of Appleton is maintained at a high level due to the reasonable housing prices (the average house price in this city, Wisconsin is only $150 000), a happy marriage and a short commute.
4. Cary, North Carolina
Families with income over $75,000: 64%
The average travel time to town: 23 minutes
Percent married: 57%
Cary can only be the seventh largest city in North Carolina, but the first city in the state of happiness. An impressive 64% of families Cary earn $75 000 or more. This means that they can afford the peace of mind.
3. Rochester, Mn
- Families with income more than $75,000 per year: 47%
- The average time on the road in the city: 17.5 minutes
- The percentage of married couples: 52%
The happiest city in all of Minnesota. 52% of the population come home to a partner to share the events of the day. Bonus? A short trip to give them more time to spend with your loved ones or engage in a favorite hobby.
2. Plains, KS
- Families with income more than $75,000 a year: 56%
- The average travel time to town: 22 minutes
- Percent married: 61%
The happiest city of the Kansas Plains. Just 21 miles from Kansas city you can get all the charm of suburban life with plenty of opportunities of a big city. Residents here have a good education — 35% have a bachelor’s degree.
1. Bloomington, Il
- Families with income over $75,000: 43%
- The average travel time in city: 16 minutes
- The percentage of married couples: 53%
This is the happiest city in the entire country. People here don’t spend their lives on a long trip. Add to that affordable housing and the fact that most people in Bloomington are returning home to a loving partner, and it is easy to see that to live in this wonderful city.
bookmark