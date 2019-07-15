Where spend honeymoon Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas?

Classics of the genre — the Maldives

Happy celebrity couple — a successful musician and highly paid actress — decided “to make dreams come true” and made “the classics”. If the wedding is in Paris, if you honeymoon on the Maldives. It seems that all the dreams of couples come true!

After a Grand celebration in one of the French castles in the suburbs of the capital Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner departed for a honeymoon on a private luxury resort Soneva Fushi. And now teasing followers with shots of the idyllic white sand and turquoise ocean, signing every second frame with the phrase in the spirit of “we’re in heaven”. Holiday mood of the couple felt in the choice of wardrobe — the most relaxed images: continuous pastel bikini and white linen shorts.

