Where the money goes: 10 things that Americans overpay $7400 a year
Most families stick to a budget much more difficult than to compile it, says CNBC.
Although the majority of consumers (74%) say they have a budget, 79% of them do not follow it, according to research proprietary trading platform Slickdeals.net.
The average weekly amount spent in the people (excluding bills such as mortgage or rent, utilities, etc.) is $ 340, or $ 143 more than the average value in the 197 dollars. These additional costs for the year averaged approximately $7400.
According to certified financial planner Josh Nelson, founder and CEO of Keystone Financial Services in Loveland, Colorado, many people have difficulty overspending, regardless of how much they earn.
“I often hear phrases like “I don’t know where the money goes” from the people who earn billions of dollars from poor students and anyone in between,” said Nelson.
The survey involved 2000 adults. They asked questions about habits to create a budget and weekly expenses. First place in the list of categories in which the respondents pererastayut, make online purchases, followed by grocery stores and subscription services (and, Yes, the habit of being pampered with drinks and coffee was in the top 10)
The survey did not examine how people have money for such deviations in the budget, but it is suspected that the reason the credit card. According to the Federal reserve in the third quarter, consumer debt totaled $ 1.1 trillion, compared to 888 billion five years ago.
Separate data from CompareCards.com show that only 38% of cardholders are “very confident” that they can fully repay your monthly balance.
TOP 10 weekly expenses
- Online shopping: 40%
- Purchasing products: 39%
- Subscription services: 37%
- Technique: 36%
- Buying lunch every day: 35%
- Household goods: 32%
- Coffee: 32%
- Delivery of food: 32%
- Gym membership: 30%
- Entertainment (movies, concerts, etc.): 29%
What to do?
First, make sure that your budget is realistic.
“Most people hate budgeting and figuring out where they spend their money. But eventually people discover a lot of areas where they can cut costs without affecting the quality of life,” said Nelson.
For example, according to him, you can not pay for a subscription to an online publication, games and services that you no longer need.
“Sometimes people don’t even know that they still charge for things that they don’t use,” said Nelson.
If your weakest point — online shopping, one of the ways is to leave item in cart for at least 24 hours.
“Rather, it is impulsive buying,” said Jessica Goedtel, chief financial officer and assistant Vice President Valley National Financial Advisors in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
“Proper budgeting is the clarification of what is truly important to you and then placing your money where your values,” — said the expert planning Eric Roberg.
In other words, he said, bring your expenses in line with your values and reduce them in the areas that these values do not reflect.