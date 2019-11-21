Where the money goes that volunteers donate to the organizations for the protection of immigrants
The group, which is fighting for the rights of immigrants, States that it will pay 2.1 million dollars to Immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) has released about 200 immigration detainees in over 20 States. This writes CNN.
Non-profit organization from Texas, known as RAICES, reports that it has teamed up with a network of organizations and volunteers to make payments on the collateral imposed on immigrants.
Their goal: to draw more attention to the large number of immigrants who remain in detention in the United States, and give hundreds of people the chance to win their business.
“Funny that people come to this country in search of safety, and they have to pay such outrageous sums of money, said Blake Faith, interim Director of the Foundation group. — We would like to eliminate this financial barrier”.
According to the organization, as of the evening of 29 November, the payments were still in process, it was expected that on the same day, some immigrants would already be free.
ICE says that the Agency is a standard procedure for the release of immigrants from custody, if the bail was paid. Liens are not punitive measures, said ICE, but “serve as a mechanism to encourage immigrants to appear in immigration court.”
Contributions from more than 25 000 volunteers went for it
Center for education and legal services for refugees and immigrants, commonly known as RAICES, attracted national attention and millions of dollars in donations.
Over 25,000 volunteers have contributed to the payment of collateral.
It is expected that final data on how much money was paid and how many people can be released, will be available later.
Mortgages for immigrants are paid in San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Los Angeles (CA), Las Vegas (NV), San Antonio (TX), Minneapolis (mn), Boston (mA), Hartford (CT), and Newark (new Jersey) to release people from 44 detention centers in 20 States.
Organizers called it one of the largest coordinated action for the payment of deposits for one day.
“Nothing like this before,” said Faith.
Advocates across the country detailing their efforts on Twitter. One group in Boston shared a photo with backpacks full of food and supplies, which, according to them, will be transferred to the detainee released from custody.
The representative RAICES says that this money is essentially “are the ransom.”
According to the latest published statistics from the Agency, more than 47,000 people in custody across the country.
Lawyers have long argued that immigrants who are not detained are more likely to fight deportation and win their case, because they are more likely to hire lawyers and it is easier to gather evidence in their favor.
ICE says that the amount is determined in each specific case, taking into account many factors.
“Each case is considered individually taking into account factors such as immigration history, criminal history, and public relations”, — stated in the message.
Faith RAICES noted that many families are struggling to pay unreasonably high deposits.
“It’s really a ransom,” he concluded.
According to RAICES, deposits range from 1000 to 25 000 dollars.