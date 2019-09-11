Where the world is heading: Olga Cybulski was criticized for twerking on the train (video)
Popular singer and TV presenter Olga Cybulski, who this spring became the victim of car thieves, has angered members of the network twerk on the train.
Cybulski was returning home after performing in Chernivtsi. According to the singer, she went out on stage with a high temperature, but the room it “healed”.
Joyful singer decided to dance in the coupe and even caught it on camera for their fans. But not everyone appreciated.
“Is that mom??? I’m in shock… Where the world is heading? I was so proud of you and now remove, I pity you,” “For you watching so many people, well, is this normal?”, “No, that’s too much”, write the commentators.
Earlier, Laima Vaikule in a pant suit, danced twerk with a group of KAZKA.
