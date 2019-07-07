Where there is a toxic relationship, there can be no real love
There is a gross misconception concerning the definition of true love. It seems that many still believe that if you love someone truly, you must endure everything, even different levels of violence. Those who have such a distorted perception, look at the people who decided to end an unhealthy relationship, liars and people who betray love. And, of course, they are very much mistaken.
We can love unconditionally, not allowing them to hurt us. It is not always possible to be with those we love. Sometimes being around only brings suffering both to oneself and the object of love.
And not all who claim to love you really feel such strong feelings.
In no case do not call to end the relationship with your loved one or friend at the first sign of difficulties. Relations are not without conflict, and if their intensity is not beyond a certain level, they only contribute to the growth and evolution of all our relations. But there is a big difference between systematic differences and major conflicts that destroy your personality.
If someone says he loves you, but his actual deeds fundamentally differ with the words, that person is unworthy of your trust.
People who truly love, not just talk about his love, and prove it by their actions.
“You don’t need permission to walk away from all that does not serve your highest good”,—
Holly Kellams.
It is okay to leave people who are only doing it to hurt you. It is perfectly normal to stop to chat with someone who deals with psychological, emotional, physical or any other harm.
Sometimes the only solution is a complete exclusion from the equation. Sometimes there comes a time when all your attempts have been unable to change things for the better. That means it’s time to leave.
If you decide to stay, knowing that must break the toxic relationship, you’ll only hurt yourself. The decision to get out of the relationship does not mean that you don’t like partner. But it will mean that you love yourself enough to do what’s best for you and your own well-being.
To love genuinely is not to allow the object of your love to mock you. Sometimes the only way to love is to free the space necessary for him to love himself.