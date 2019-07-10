Where they spend the holidays Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra?
American celebrities are very conservative in terms of choice of places to go on vacation, and rarely go out on vacation to the Old world. But not “wandering” route from new York, Mumbai, Los Angeles family nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
Arriving in Europe for the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (remember, the celebration took place in Paris), Nick and Priyanka went on to travel around Italy. If you are still not subscribed to instagram, the star of the family, I suggest you do it at least for a time: in the ribbon, and the storis of boys now has it all to inspire you to travel to Tuscany — pasta, breathtaking scenery and beautiful photo in the pool.