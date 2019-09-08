Where to look online to qualify for Euro 2020: the schedule of translations of matches on 8 September
Sunday, September 8, kicks off the 6th round of the qualifying round of the European championship on football. Five of the eight matches of the day live shows of the Ukrainian TV channels.
For example, in Tampere will meet the leaders of the group J teams of Finland and Italy. “Suomi” for apenninam very convenient opponent with 12 wins in 14 completed matches. The only success of the Finns in the confrontation with one of the strongest teams in Europe… dated 1912. Moreover, after the defeat with the score 1:6 in 1977, the Finnish team can’t score against Italians in six games in a row.
Euro 2020. Qualification. 6-th round
September 8 (Sunday)
Armenia — Bosnia and Herzegovina 16:00 Football 1
Georgia — Denmark 18:00 Football 1
Switzerland — Gibraltar 18:00 Futbol 2
Finland — Italy 21:45 Football 1
Sweden — Norway 21:45 “Football 2”
September 9 (Monday)
Azerbaijan — Croatia 19:00 Football 1
Northern Ireland — Germany 21:45 Football 1
Scotland — Belgium 21:45 “Football 2”
September 10 (Tuesday)
Ukraine — Nigeria (friendly match) 21:30 “Ukraine”, “Football 1”
England — Kosovo 21:45 “Football 2”
