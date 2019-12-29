Where to move if you want change: 10 cheapest countries to live
You often dream about how to quit your job and move to some Paradise? Especially in winter, when so want to heat, this desire makes itself felt. Edition MC.Today has prepared a selection of 10 countries, which are ideal for moving.
Panama
Pros: it’s Sunny here, warm, and does not reach the hurricanes. It is easy to move, currency, US dollars, medicine cheap and high quality, many English-speaking doctors.
Good infrastructure: the Internet is everywhere, here fly a lot of airlines, and from here you can fly virtually anywhere in the world. The government is loyal to the business and stable.
The advantage is that Panama actively luring foreigners to themselves, offering them tax breaks and other bonuses. To pay tax on profits earned outside of Panama is not necessary.
For visa requirements there are several good, easily workable options. This visa “friendly countries”, and government Pensionado visa program. Both offer residency for the simplified scheme. In addition, property taxes are low, and in some cases give tax exemption from five to twenty years.
Where to move? Panama is famous for its variety – from big cities to beaches and villages in the cool mountainous terrain.
Interesting option – Boquete, a small town in a mountainous area at an altitude of about 1200 m above sea level. The temperature here ranges from 18 at night to +30 day. The Central part is constructed in the Swiss Chalet style and has the charm of small towns with lots of shops, restaurants and hotels.
In Panama city there are the beaches. One of the best – Coronado, just an hour drive from the capital.
Cost: a comfortable budget for two people in the capital can range from $1,7 thousand to $2.9 thousand per month. In other places will be cheaper. If you live alone, you can save another 20-30% of this amount. If you just bought a home and not pay rent, you can live on less than $1 thousand per month.
Good accommodation can be removed in the area of Coco del Mar, next to the green area of the Park Omar, from $650 per month for a Studio apartment. If you look directly at the place, and not in the Internet can find and cheaper.
Movie tickets will cost $6. Men’s haircut – $3. Business lunch (main dish, side dish, dessert and drink) costs about $7-10.
In Boquete house for four bedrooms can be purchased at a price of up to $250 thousand a townhouse for rent (small low-rise building in the city) with two bedrooms will cost from $800 per month. Apartment in Coronado with one bedroom and views of the ocean, right next to a Golf course costs about $189 thousand
Toosta Rica
Arguments for: Costa Rica is a place where all life takes place in nature. You can fish, play Golf, horseback riding, surfing, yoga, Hiking and scuba diving.
It’s warm, Sunny, markets full of fresh fruits and vegetables. Life is easy and stable. The country is safe, long-standing democracy, is glad to welcome those who decided to move. Not to mention the fact that the cost of living is very low.
And many say that it is easy to lose weight doing nothing – you just get used to a healthy lifestyle.
Where to move? the climate in Costa Rica is soft from the warm coastal areas to the cooler mountain villages.
International Living recommends Central valley. Here you can buy a house for $200k, and rent starts at $500 per month. Also note the towns along the Pacific coast, including Tamarindo.
Cost: the monthly budget for one person – $1,5-3 thousand Together you can live for $2.5 a month (or even less). Lunch in a small local restaurant will cost $4-5. For $50 per month you can hire a housekeeper that will clean the housing once a week. A visit to the doctor will cost $50 or less.
Mexico
Pros: People don’t knowingly associate Mexico with a beach holiday. However, here you can find a lot of other occupations.
There’s plenty of colonial towns with colourful houses, art, music, theatre. No wonder so many Americans have moved to Mexico. It’s easy to become his. And good life is cheap.
Where to move? If you are interested in living on the coast of the Caribbean sea, consider the Riviera Maya’s white sandy beaches, stretches from Cancun to Tulum.
Playa del Carmen is also a popular place to come here many freelancers. It is very comfortable, functional city. In the Central part of the country’s most popular colonial cities like San Miguel de Allende or Guanajuato.
Cost: the budget for one in Mexico varies from $1.5-2.3 million per month. Together it is possible to live well on $1,5-3 thousand per month. These numbers are relevant to any part of the country. Some areas are inhabited by immigrants, like San Miguel de Allende, are more expensive, but still not up to the level of prices in the United States.
Uhquador
Arguments for: Ecuador has old world charm with the atmosphere of the 1950s. Add decency and friendliness, the excellent service and modern cities (Quito, Cuenca) and you’ll get the fourth place in the list of the best.
In Ecuador, a great climate. Here there is a place for everyone. Want hot beach or the cool mountains? In Ecuador it’s all there.
Where to move? Areas where prefer to settle moved across the country like Cuenca and Vilcabamba.
Cost: the monthly budget for one is $1170-1275. For this amount you can comfortably live in any part of the country. Together it is possible to live well on $1620 per month.
In Cuenca rents starts from $400 per month. Along the coast, for example, in Salinas, for apartment with one bedroom near the beach you can pay $450, and if you want to see the ocean – you will have to pay $700.
Malaysia
Arguments for: South East Asia is full of surprises for the Americans, and Malaysia is one of the best. Once it was a British colony, so English here is the unofficial first language.
Rental housing is a few times cheaper than in the US. Public transportation is also inexpensive, additionally it is effective and easy to use. And you can easily go to Thailand, Bali, Cambodia or Vietnam.
Where to move? Note Penang: there is art and culture, history, nature, beaches and jungle. Medical care at a high level. Great place for medical tourism.
Cost: the budget in Penang for one or $1000-1500 per month. Together it is possible to live well on $1500-2500 per month. Fans of Asian cuisine will love – especially the trip to the restaurant here will cost $5.
ToColumbia
Pros: access to affordable medicine is world-class. Easy life. Friendly people, always ready to welcome new residents. And, of course, cheapness.
Where to move? If you like summer weather in Colorado, your option is to Medellin. Here spring all year round, almost no insects, full of greenery. A modern city, with great restaurants, theater and museums.
Other noteworthy places of Pereira, Armenia and Manizales, the city’s so-called Coffee triangle.
Cost: in Medellin, the budget for one is between $1200 to $1600 per month. The two of you can live in a nice neighborhood for about $2191 per month. This price includes cleaning your home twice a week for restaurant meals, rental apartment three bedrooms and so on.
In the area of the Coffee triangle prices are about 20% lower than in Medellin. Typical local lunch is $2-3 (a plate of rice, and world famous Colombian corn bread, soup or roast, salad and chicken or pork). But even if you want to in a restaurant of higher class, the check will still be no more than $10.
On the market a pound of avocados worth $1,50 a pound of chicken breast – $3. Pack of six cans of local Beers like Club Colombia will cost about $3.
PPortugal
Arguments for: in Portugal, the life flows slowly and steadily. Locals are very friendly, medical care on top. And it is very beautiful – there are historic sites, and beaches.
In life, you can spend about a third of that in the United States. You can verify this if you order a regular lunch at a local café – soup, main dish, beverage, dessert and coffee will cost about $10.
Where to move? Approximately 34 km North-West of Lisbon is a nice town of Mafra, just a 15-minute drive from the beaches of Ericeira, famous among surfers.
It also has one of the largest palaces of Portugal. The architecture in the city way, white houses with yellow and blue trim, narrow cobbled streets, many cafes and bars.
Cost: the budget for one in Portugal will be about $2034 in Mafra and a little more in Lisbon. Two people can live comfortably for about $2500 per month.
PERU
Pros: Peru is not only Machu Picchu. There are beaches, and delicious cuisine, and, of course, low prices.
Where to move? Lima’s many parks, beautiful views of the ocean and delicious cuisine. Nice apartment in Miraflores (one of the best districts of Lima) costs from $800 a month.
However, besides Lima, there are other places. For example, Arequipa, the “white city”. It is convenient to travel by foot, there are plenty of galleries, restaurants, shops and cafes. Rental apartment three bedrooms in the best area of the city near the historical quarter, will cost from $400 per month.
Also note the beach town of Huanchaco. Here lasts all year round the temperature from +20 to +25. Rent starts from $350 per month.
Utilities in Peru and cost cheap: electricity – $50-60 per month, water is $10 per month, Internet and cable TV – $70 per month. Food: local cuisine – $2-3, a trip to a fancy restaurant, international class – $10.
Cost: one can with comfort live on $1146 per month. The budget for the two is less than $2 thousand per month in any region of the country, especially in Lima. Rental housing – $150. The three-course meal and a drink is $2.5.
Tayland
Pros: in Thailand you will never be bored. There are busy beaches, and big cities and University towns, where you can find to your liking. And it all costs pennies.
The location offers quick, easy and inexpensive to fly to any adjacent country in Southeast Asia.
Where to move? The resettlement regions in the country a lot, mostly in Bangkok. But for some, the atmosphere of the big city intolerable: they prefer smaller towns and the pace of life slow down. For example, the town of Chiang Mai in the North of the country. Gilded temples, winding streets and food markets where you can buy the strangest condiments and vegetables.
Thailand is also famous for its beautiful beaches. In Hua hin, for example, by the stunning views at very low prices, much lower than you expect.
Cost: the budget here is between $952 to $1.1 thousand in a month. In Bangkok need a little more, but overall this will be enough in any other region.
Rent modern Studio apartment will cost from $400 per month. Medical service here is upscale and will cost a lot less than US – $10 for the visit to the therapist.
Hua hin rent starts from $500 for a small apartment close to the beach and to $1.5 thousand for something bigger with good views.
AndSpain
Pros: Spain is a great place for a beach holiday in Europe. The sun, Golden sand, high standard of living, so you will feel comfortable here.
The world health organization estimates Spanish medicine as one of the best in the world.
And yet it is a Paradise for gourmets. Most of the products grown on the place, so you can have cheap meals at home and in restaurants.
Where to move? The choice is huge – from big modern cities, centers of art to the neat villages with white houses and beach towns. Small Spanish towns like Jerez in southern Spain will cost a lot in terms of accommodation and have their own rich culture.
Cost: in any region of Spain you can live alone on $2 thousand a month or less. The budget for two of about $2.5 thousand per month.