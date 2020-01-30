Where to sit in the plane, not to be infected by coronaviruses or other infection
According to researchers from Emory University if you are planning to book a flight during the outbreak of coronavirus, it is better to choose it from the window, Fox News reports.
“The research team FlyHealthy” watched the behavior of the passengers and the movements for 10 of transcontinental flights in the United States lasting from 3.5 to 5 hours. It turned out that passengers with seats at the window had less contact with potentially infected people.
Respiratory diseases, such as coronavirus, have a tendency to spread when a person comes in contact with saliva or mucus of an infected person. And it doesn’t have to be the result of a kiss from another person. Droplets from the cough or sneeze is enough to transmit the virus through any surface, including tables, trays and armrests, which can be found on commercial flights.
Passengers sitting near the window, however, moved less and had less interactions with other passengers. This limits their chance of infection, according to leading researchers research Vicki Stover Hertzberg and Howard Weiss.
On the other hand, the people on the ground in the middle and aisle are more likely to get up and come into contact with infected passengers.
“Suppose you sit on the aisle or on the seat in the middle and I go to the toilet. We will be in close contact, i.e. between us will be about a meter. So if I was infected, I could infect you,” said Weiss National Geographic about the results of the study.
Eighty percent of the passengers on the seats on the aisle moved throughout the cabin, compared to 43 percent of the passengers at the window. In addition, the seats in the middle and aisle passengers together with the crew of the airline, an average of 58 and 64 times compared to 12 by the window.
“Thus, it is imperative that flight attendants do not fly, when sick,” added Weiss.
Although the findings are significant, it is limited because researchers have not observed the behaviour and movement of the flights lasting more than six hours or on larger planes with more than one aisle. The study also does not account for transmission via aerosols. However, they hope to figure this out.
To minimize the chance of infection by coronavirus, the Centers for control and disease prevention recommend washing hands often with antibacterial soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer the hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Also avoid touching the mucous membranes around the eyes, nose and mouth.
Several airlines suspended flights to mainland China due to the outbreak, which has killed more than 130 people, and resulted in the illness of nearly 6,000 others. At the time of publication of the quarantine stations were set up in 20 U.S. airports.
Different
the plane
Educational program
короновирусFacebookVkontakte
bookmark