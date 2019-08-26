Where to watch online Ajax — APOEL: schedule broadcasts of Champions League matches
Tuesday, 27 August, there will be three second-leg match of the knockout stages of the Champions League, the results of which will determine three of the club that will make the company the 26 teams had already ensured their participation in the group stage of the tournament.
The Swiss “young boys”, which are used to get out of, it seemed hopeless situations (think, for example, passages of “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” after guest defeat with two goals), after 2:2 at home to go to Belgrade. By the way, for the last two years, “Tsrvena the Star” lost at home only two European meetings (“PSG” — 1:4 in 2018 and “the Arsenal” — 0:1 in 2017).
The Croatian champion Dinamo Zagreb will travel to Norwegian Trondheim, with two goals after the battle of “Maximize”. Only now Rosenborg in the current European season is good at home stadium: the Scandinavians scored four goals the “Lynnfield” from Northern Ireland (4:0), two — BATE (2:0) and three Slovenian “Maribor to” (3:1).
In another match of the day the Russian “Krasnodar”, almost lost their chances of continuing in the tournament after away defeat (0:4), will take on the home field Greek “an Olympiakos”.
Wednesday, August 28, the fans looking forward to the confrontation on the “Johan Cruyff Arena” in Amsterdam, Ajax and APOEL. After a goalless first leg in Cyprus last semifinalist of the Champions League, is risking not to get into the main draw of the tournament, that would be for fans of the name “Ajax” in this tragedy.
One foot in the Champions League group stage — the abuser Dynamo club Brugge, winning the first meeting of the Austrian CARESSES to his field (1:0).
A great chance to be among the 32 best clubs of the Old world and the Czech “Slavia”, which a week ago was taken from the stadium of the Romanian “Cluj” victory (1:0). However, the people of Prague do not forget that the team is known for specialist Dana Petrescu at the previous stage were strong “Celtic”, beating the Scots at their own game — 4:3.
Champions League. Round of the playoffs. Return matches
August 27 (Tuesday)
Rosenborg — Dynamo (Zagreb) 22:00 Football 1
“Crvena Zvezda” — “Young Boys” 22:00 “Football 2”
August 28 (Wednesday)
Ajax — APOEL 22:00 Football 1
Brugge — FOREPLAY 22:00 futbol 2
Recall that the draw for the groups of the Champions League at the end of which your opponents will know, in particular, Shakhtar Donetsk, will be held at 19:00 on Thursday, August 29.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the ceremony in Monaco.
