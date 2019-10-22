Where to watch online Ajax — Chelsea: a schedule of live Champions League match
Wednesday, October 23, at “Johan Cruyff Arena” in Amsterdam will take place the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League semifinalist last season Ajax from the Netherlands and winner of the Europa League English “Chelsea”.
Recall that in the first two rounds, the Dutch defeated at home “Lille” (3:0) and Valencia (3:0), and Londoners after the home misfires in the game against Spain (0:1) won on departure of the French (2:1).
Last weekend the wards Erik ten hag and the gaunts that Frank Lampard spent the next matches in national leagues. “Ajax” in the guest meeting of the championship of the Netherlands won in the “RKC” — 2:1 (Tadic, 46, Promes, 76 — Bakari, 63) with 26 points and leads the standings, three points ahead of PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse.
In turn, “Chelsea” in the home match of the Premier League took precedence over the “Newcastle” — 1:0 (Marcos Alonso, 73) and 17 points divides the third-fourth places with “Lester”, two points behind Manchester city and eight against Liverpool.
Live on the territory of our country meet Ajax for Chelsea,who will battle each other in competitions, shows TV channel “Football 1”. The broadcast begins on 23 October at 19:55. Also live from Amsterdam is scheduled for channel “Match! Football 1”.
Bookmakers in the upcoming fight a slight preference for the home team. For example, analysts of bookmaker William Hill bet to win “Ajax” take a factor of 2.25, the draw is 3.5, winning Chelsea and 3.0.
Photo Getty Images
