Where to watch online AL — Mariupol: schedule broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, August 15, “Mariupol” will play the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League against the Dutch AZ (referee — Frankivsk Bartosz from Poland). We will remind, the first game of the rivals at the stadium “Chernomorets” in Odessa ended in a goalless draw.
Note that the encounter in the emergency order were transferred from AZ Alkmaar to the Hague. The thing is that at the home stadium of AZ, “AFAS”, the roof had collapsed. Thus, the second leg of the third qualifying round will be held at the stadium “Kars jeans” with artificial turf and is able to accommodate 15 thousand spectators.
Last weekend, the charges of Oleksandr Babych and Arne Slot spent the next matches in the Championships of their countries. “Mariupol” in Lviv played a draw with Karpaty 1:1 and after three rounds with 4 points is in the standings to seventh place. In turn, AZ opening two rounds won a convincing victory (“Fortuna” — 4:0, “Waalwijk” — 2:0) and not conceding a single goal, leads the standings of the championship of the Netherlands.
In the live broadcast of the match AZ — Mariupol on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Beginning of meeting 15 August at 21:30. Before the match and after the channel leaves the Studio in which leading experts will discuss the confrontation.
By the way, the bookmakers do not believe in the success of the Ukrainian team. For example, the office “Favorite sport” is taking the odds on AZ with a factor of 1.18, the draw — 6,50, to win, “Mariupol” — 14,50. The chances of alkmaarse to the next round of the Europa League is evaluated by the ratio of 1.13, the team from Mariupol — 5,50.
Recall that in the case of successful overcoming of the Dutch barrier “Mariupol” will challenge the permit in a group round of the Europa League in a duel with the winner of pair “Antwerp” (Belgium) — “Victoria” (Pilsen, Czech Republic). In the first match of the Belgian team scored a home a minimal victory — 1:0.
Photo of FC “Mariupol”
