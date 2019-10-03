Where to watch online “Alexandria” — “Gent”: the schedule of broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, October 3, “Alexandria” from a small district in Kirovohrad region will play the second match in the group stage of the Europa League. Rival wards of Volodymyr Sharan will be the most “Ukrainian” team Belgium — Gent. Since KSK Nika in Alexandria does not meet UEFA requirements, your home match, the Alexandrians will play in Lviv at the stadium “arena Lviv”, beginning at 19:55.
Over the weekend, the rivals spent the next matches in their national leagues. “Alexandria” beat the house “Lviv” — 2:0 (BANADA, 35, Bezborodko, 90+2) scored 16 points after nine rounds, ranked fourth in the table. Before that, the team of Vladimir Sharan have qualified for the 1/8 final of the Ukrainian Cup, having beaten in extra time of the second League “Dinaz” from Vyshgorod (1:0).
As for “Ghent”, then the Belgians, which are three of our compatriot (Roman Yaremchuk, who is one of the best scorers of the team, as well as Ihor Plastun and Roman Bezus), confidently beat in the home match with “Centracom” — 2:0 (Made Ngadjui, 58, David, 86). Wards Danish mentor Jesse Trupa are in third place in the standings (and lost points and did on the second), behind leaders club Brugge three points. Thus, the unbeaten “Ghent” in all the tournaments consists of ten games.
On the territory of Ukraine fight “Alexandria” — “Gent” in the live show TV channel “Football 1”. The broadcast begins on October 3 at 19:55.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting do not believe in success of “Alexandria”. The victory of the Ukrainian team “Favorite Sport” takes on a bet with odds of 4.70 (on a Gent of 1.78), the draw is estimated to 3.80.
Photo of FC “Alexandria”
