Where to watch online “Alexandria” — “Saint Etienne”: schedule broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, 7 November, in Lviv at the stadium “arena Lviv” with close to 35 thousand spectators, “Alexandria” in the framework of the 4-th round of a group stage of League of Europe will take the French “Saint-Etienne”.
After a draw in the previous round (2:2) the team having scored two points at the bottom of the standings of group I. in the Lead as the German “Wolfsburg” and Belgian “Gent”, the assets of which five scores.
Two weeks since the match in Saint-Etienne, the team played in national tournaments. Alexandrians in the championship of Ukraine on the road unexpectedly took away points from Shakhtar (0:0) and home confidently beat “Mariupol” (3:1), ranking fifth in the standings, and in the 1/8 finals of the national Cup on penalties knocked out a solid “Dawn” (in normal time 1:1).
As for the “Saint-Etienne”, the team Lucien favr held two home match in the French League, after playing draw with “Amen” — 2:2 (Khazri, 45, Debussy, 80, own goal — Mendoza, 68, Akola, 76) and beating the crisis “Monaco” — 1:0 (Bwanga, 59). Through a series without defeats, which consists of five matches (4 wins and 1 draw), “Saint-étienne” has risen from the bottom of the table already in eighth place.
Live match “Alexandria” — “Saint-Etienne” on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Beginning of meeting on 7 November at 22:00. After the match, the experts in the Studio program “Road to Gdansk” will sum up the results of “Ukrainian” day in the Europa League, discussed how the game and the match “Dynamo” in Copenhagen against the local team.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting, see the favorite French team. For example, the office “Favorite Sport” wagers on the wards of Volodymyr Sharan adopts with ratio of 4.40, for a draw — 3.45 points, to win, “Saint-Etienne” — 1,87.
Football fans will be able to watch on local channels for the live broadcast of the following matches.
“Astana” — AZ — “Football 2” — 17:50
“Copenhagen” — “Dinamo” — “Football 1” At 19:55
Lazio — Celtic “Football 2” At 19:55
“Wolfsburg” — “Gent” — “Football 2” — 22:00
.
Photo of FC “Alexandria”
