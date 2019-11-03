Where to watch online Atalanta — Manchester city: the schedule of live Champions League matches
On Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, on the football fields of Europe will be played matches fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League. In particular, at the stadium “San Siro” in Milan (Bergamo arena does not meet UEFA requirements) will face Shakhtar’s opponents in the group — Italian “Atalanta” and the English “Manchester city”.
Unfortunately, the “Ukrainian” opposition, like two weeks ago when city defeated guests from Italy at home (5:1), the fans will not see. As you know, the football player of champion of England, Alexander Zinchenko, in Barcelona undergoing knee surgery, continues to rehab his injury. And here’s another player national team of Ukraine Ruslan Malinowski recognized the best player of “Atalanta” in October, ready to play the famous arena.
By the way, the bookmakers practically do not doubt the success of the team of Josep Guardiola in Italy. For example, analysts of the reputable William Hill bets on the victory of Manchester city take a factor of 1.47, the draw — 5,0, winning of “Atalanta” is 5.5.
November 5 (Tuesday)
Champions League
Barcelona — Slavia 19:55 Football 1
“Zenit” — “Leipzig” 19:55 “Football 2”
Borussia D. — “Inter” 22:00 “Football 2”
6 November (Wednesday)
Champions League
Bayern — Olympiakos 19:55 Football 1
“Dynamo” (Zagreb) — “The Miner” 22:00 “Ukraine”, “Football 2”
Atalanta — Manchester City 22:00 Football 1
Europa League
“Vitoria Guimaraes” — “The Arsenal” 17:50 “Football 2”
By the way, “FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the meeting between the winner of the Europa League at Chelsea and a semi-finalist in last season’s Champions Ajax, which will take place on 5 November.
