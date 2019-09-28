Where to watch online Atalanta – “Shakhtar”: the schedule of live Champions League match
On Tuesday, October 1st, in Milan at the stadium “San Siro” in a match of 2nd round group stage of UEFA Champions League between the Italian Atalanta and FC Shakhtar Donetsk. Start at 19:55, Kyiv time.
The Pitmen are below more time to devote to preparing for the match of the European Cup, played in the national championship on Friday, September 27. Wards Luis Castro in his field in Kharkov defeated Poltava Vorskla — 4:0 (Cooper, 32, Linnet, 50, with a penalty, Patrick, 72, Moraes, 77) and after nine rounds continue to go perfectly in the standings.
As for Atalanta, the match in Serie A “BERGAMASCHI” will take place Saturday, September 28, when play away against Sassuolo. Before same, in the middle of the week, the team Gianpiero Gasperini beat out Roma, coached by former Pitmen’s head coach Paulo Fonseca, with a score of 2-0 (Zapata, 71, De Ron, 90). After five rounds Atalanta with 10 points, sitting in third place behind leaders inter by five points.
Live match Atalanta — Shakhtar in Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Beginning of meeting on 1 October at 19:55. In addition, starting from 18:45, experts in the Studio of “Night of the Champions League” will discuss the upcoming duel, and after the match evaluate what they see on the field.
Also for the online broadcast of the match between the champion of Ukraine and bronze medalist of the championship of Italy can be watched on the website of “FACTS”.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter