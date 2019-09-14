Where to watch online Borussia Dortmund — FC Barcelona: a schedule of live Champions League matches
On Tuesday, September 17, at the stadium “Signal Iduna Park” in Dortmund will be a match of the group stage of the Champions League between the local “Borussia” and “Barcelona”.
In previous years the giants of German and Spanish football intersect each other only twice — in matches for the UEFA super Cup. In January 1998, the Catalans in the first leg Dortmund defeated at home — 2:0, and in March played a draw in the second leg in Germany (1:1) and won the trophy.
Live meeting “Borussia” (Dortmund) — “Barcelona” on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Start online broadcast — on 17 September at 22:00. Also, the game can be seen live on channel “Match! Football 2”.
Bookmakers in the upcoming opposing teams Lucien favr and Ernesto Valverde prefer comfort. Betting on a win of Borussia are accepted by a factor of 3.24, on a draw — 3,84, to win Barcelona to 2.20.
Also on the national TV scheduled broadcasts of other matches of the starting Matchday of the most prestigious club tournament of Europe.
Champions League. Group tournament. 1st round
17 September (Tuesday)
Inter — Slavia 19:55 Football 1
“Lyon” — “Zenit” 19:55 “Football 2”
Napoli — Liverpool 22:00 Futbol 2
18 September (Wednesday)
Olympiakos — Tottenham 19:55 Football 1
“Shakhtar” — “Manchester City” 22:00 “Football 2”
PSG — real Madrid 22:00 “Football”
