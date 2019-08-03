Where to watch online Brugge — Dynamo: a schedule of live Champions League match
On Tuesday, August 6, Kiev “Dynamo” in the arena “Jan Breydel stadium” will hold the first match of the knockout stages of the Champions League against the Vice-champion of Belgium “Bruges”.
Authoritative portal Transfermarkt. de appreciates the team of Philip Clement of approximately 6 million euros cheaper than the “Dynamo” (94,03 million against € 100.5 million). The most expensive players of Vice-champion of Belgium — 26-year-old player of the middle line, the Belgian Hans Vanaken (11.5 million), a 23-year-old Belgian striker Siebe Schrijvers (7.5 million), a 21-year old Nigerian ex-striker of “Dawn” Dennis Bonaventure (7.5 million) and 20-year-old Senegalese midfielder Crepin Diatta (7.0 million).
However, it is worth noting that the ranks of “Bruges” fell significantly after leaving the team Duo most expensive players in the Belgian Grand 22-year-old Dutch midfielder Arnaud Grunewald (18 million Euro in the English “Bournemouth”) and 22-year-old Brazilian striker Wesley (25 million Euro in the English “Aston Villa”), as well as 25-year-old Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelus Nakambe (12 million euros in “Aston Villa”).
As for the Dynamo, who bought on the eve of the Monaco striker Jerson Rodriguez, the Quartet of most expensive players of the team are: Victor Tsygankov (20 million euros), Slovene Benjamin of Verbic (6 million), Vitaly Nikolenko (6 million) and Spaniard Fran Sol (5 million).
Live match club Brugge — Dinamo in Ukraine will show the channel “2+2”. Beginning of meeting 6 August at 21:30. In addition, a live broadcast match scheduled on the channel “Match TV”.
Also for a live stream of both matches between the Vice-Champions of Belgium and Ukraine (second leg — at 20:30 on 13 August in Kiev) will also be available on the website of “FACTS”.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
