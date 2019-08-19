Where to watch online Champions League: broadcasting schedule
On Tuesday, August 20th (Wednesday 21 August), will take place the first matches of the knockout stages of the Champions League (winners of two-leg ties will progress to the group stage). In particular, the offender Kiev “Dynamo” Belgian “Brugge” will stay in Linz the Vice-champion of Austria Weasel, who suddenly left behind Champions League Basel (2:1 and 3:1).
We have to break through the sieve of qualification and semi-final of the Champions League in 2018/2019 Dutch “Ajax”. Recall that last season, the Amsterdam players at this stage of the competition knocked out of the tournament in Kiev “Dynamo”, and this time the team will have a confrontation with the Cypriot APOEL.
Our old friend the Swiss “young boys” will take to the field with artificial turf of the stadium “Stade de Suisse” in Bern Serbian “Crvena Zvezda”, which has not won any of their last seven European matches on the road (last stage of the tournament, the citizens passed the Danish “Copenhagen” in a series of 22 (!) penalty).
Norwegian versus Rosenborg for the first time in history, have to fight with the opponent from Croatia. By the way, the unbeaten Dinamo Zagreb, which knocked out of the Champions League “Ferencvaros” Sergei Rebrov native “Maximise” has seven matches (five wins and two draws).
Champions League. The playoff round. The first matches
August 20 (Tuesday)
LUSK — “Bruges” 21:45 “Football 2”
APOEL — Ajax 21:45 Football 1
August 21 (Wednesday)
“Dynamo” (Zagreb) — “Rosenborg” 21:45 “Football 1”
“Young Boys” — “Crvena Zvezda” 21:45 “Football 2”
Recall that in the two sessions of the knockout stages of the Champions League will play Cluj (Romania) Slavia (Czech Republic) and Olympiacos (Greece) — “Krasnodar” (Russia).
.
Photo uefa.com
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter