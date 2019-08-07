Where to watch online CSKA – “the dawn”: the schedule of broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, August 8, Lugansk “dawn” on 46-thousand stadium “Vasil Levski” in Sofia will host the first match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League against Bulgarian CSKA (referee — Sandro Schaefer from Switzerland). Let me remind you that the team of Viktor Skripnik at the previous stage of competitions passed, the Montenegrin “Buducnost” and CSKA from Sofia the first knocked out of the tournament “Titograd” from Montenegro (4:0, 0:0), and then in the post-match “lottery” took over Croatian “Osicom” (1:0, 0:1; on penalties — 4:3).
Luhansk went to Bulgaria on Wednesday, August 7th. A delegation of 20 players, all of whom turned out one of the leaders of the team Artem Gromov, who scored three goals in two matches with “Buducnost”. But the t-shirt “Dawn” may debut a rented Dynamo striker Nazar Rusin.
The full list of the players Viktor Skripnik expects in the upcoming game, looks so: goalkeepers — Nikita Shevchenko, Nikola Vasil; defenders — Joel Abu Hanna, Nikita Kamenyuki, Bohdan Mykhailychenko, Eugene Cheberko, Alexander Tymchuk, Vitaliy vernydub; Midfielders Dmytro Ivanisenya, Igor Tchaikovsky, Levan Arveladze, Yegor Sages, Bogdan Lednev, Maxim Lunev, Vladislav Kabaev, Vladyslav Kochergin, Vladlen Yurchenko Dmytro Khomchenovskyy; forwards — Philip Budkovskyy Nazar Rusin.
If “the dawn” have never met in UEFA club competition with the Bulgarian teams CSKA played three times against the representatives of Ukraine. In 1974 and 1979, the team from Sofia in the Cup winners ‘ Cup and the UEFA Cup before losing on aggregate Dynamo Kyiv (0:1 and 0:1 and 1:2 and 1:1), and in 2001 in the UEFA Cup was held Shakhtar Donetsk (3:0 and 1:2).
Note that the match CSKA — “dawn” live on 8 August at 20:30 will be shown in our country the TV station UNIAN.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting prefer CSKA. For example, the office William Hill accepts bets on the victory of the Bulgarian team with a factor of 2.15, the draw is 3.1, the success of Luhansk and 3.2.
.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter