Where to watch online “dawn” — CSKA: schedule broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, August 15, Lugansk “dawn” on “Slavutych-Arena” in Kiev will hold the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League against the Vice champion of Bulgaria CSKA (tickets cost 30, 50, 70 and 100 hryvnia; arbitrator — Amory Delerue from France). As you know, the first meeting between the sides at the stadium “Vasil Levski” in Sofia ended in a draw — 1:1.
Last weekend the team of Viktor Skripnik and 72-year-old Lubomir Petrovich (in 1991, the Serbian specialist led “Crvena Zvezda” to glory in the European Cup) and spent the next matches in the Championships of their countries. “Dawn” in the capital “Obolon Arena” won the rookie of the Ukrainian Premier League Kolos from Kowaliski — 3:1 after three rounds with 7 points is in the standings to second place.
In turn, CSKA Moscow in the framework of 5-th round of the championship of Bulgaria played a draw (0:0) stadium champion of “Ludogorets” with 8 points is on the seventh position.
In the live broadcast of the match Zarya — CSKA Moscow on the territory of Ukraine will show the channel UNIAN. Beginning of meeting on 15 August at 20:00.
By the way, the bookies in the upcoming game prefer wards Skrypnyk. For example, the office “Favorite sport” accepts bets on the victory of “Dawn” with a ratio of 1.89, for a draw — 3,50, winning CSKA — 3,95. The chances of Luhansk in the next round of the Europa League is evaluated by the coefficient of 1.49, the team from Sofia — 2,50.
Recall that in the case of successful overcoming of the Bulgarian barrier, “dawn” will challenge the permit in a group round of the Europa League in a duel with the winner of the “Espanyol” (Spain) — “Lucerne” (Switzerland). In the first match, the team of Barcelona defeated opponent away — 3:0.
