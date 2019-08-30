Where to watch online “dawn” — “Dinamo”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 6th round of the championship of Ukraine
In the Central match of the 6th round of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) at the stadium Slavutych arena in Zaporizhia on Sunday, September 1, will converge Lugansk “dawn”, which failed to reach the group stage of the Europa League and Dynamo Kyiv, which failed to win the first match under the direction of Alexei Mikhailichenko (the “white-blue” due to a two-match disqualification will not play Slovenia Bejamin of Verbic).
And begins a tour on Friday, August 30, with the meeting in Chernigov, where the local “Desna”, which became in the last round by the author of the 1,000 th victory with a big score in the Championships of Ukraine, to take “the Carpathians”, which terminated the contract with one of its controversial legionaries.
In Poltava on Saturday, August 31, will meet “Vorskla” and “Alexandria”. And if the wards of Vitaliy Kosovo in the last round defeated away “Kolos”, the team of Vladimir Sharan certainly try to make up for failure in the home match with “Desna”.
Another two losers of the 5th round — “Dnepr-1” and “ear” — will play at “Dnipro Arena” and on a visit to rise from the bottom of the table “lions” visit “Mariupol”, meekly conceded a week ago, “Shakhtar”.
And finally, on Sunday, August 1, at the capital’s Dynamo arena fans will see the Donetsk Derby between Olympique de Marseille and Shakhtar, who learned on the eve of their rivals in the Champions League group stage. According to unconfirmed information, Olympic for selected points in the last round of “Dynamo” has received the national champion award in the amount of 150 thousand dollars. By the way, in the last four meetings in the Premier League and Cup of Ukraine “Olympic” consistently scored in the goal miners two goals, but three still lost.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 6-th round
August 30 (Friday)
Desna — Karpaty 19:00 Football 1
August 31 (Saturday)
“Vorskla” — “Alexandria” 17:00 “Football 2”
“Dnepr-1” — “ear” 17:00 UNIAN
“Lions” — “Mariupol” 19:30 “Football 2”
September 1 (Sunday)
Olimpik — Shakhtar 17:00 Football 1
“Dawn” — “The Dynamo” 19:30 “2+2”
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 15 (5);
2. “Desna” — 10 (5);
3. Zarya — 10 (5);
4. “Dinamo” — 7 (4);
5. Vorskla — 7 (5);
6. Kolos — 7 (5);
7. Lions — 3 (4);
8. Oleksandriya — 6 (5);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 5 (5);
10. “Mariupol” — 4 (4);
11. Karpaty — 4 (5);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (5).
