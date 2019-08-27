Where to watch online “dawn” — “Espanyol”: schedule broadcasts of Europa League match
Thursday, August 29, Lugansk “dawn” in the second leg of the knockout stages of the Europa League against the Spanish “Hispaniola” at the stadium Slavutych arena in Zaporizhia will attempt to get into the group stage of the tournament. Recall that in the first meeting the team of Viktor Skripnik lost the game in the suburbs of Barcelona — 1:3.
To work on the match UEFA entrusted to the judging panel from Romania, headed by 36-year-old Radu Petrescu, who had previously tried only one meeting with the participation of Ukrainian teams, and in the play “dawn” (on the field Belgian “Charleroi” — 2:0 in 2015).
Last weekend the rivals spent the next matches in their national leagues. “Espanyol” in the championship of Spain in the guests played a draw (0:0) against Deportivo and after two rounds goes to La Liga at the 18th place. In turn, Zorya in the Ukrainian Premier League thanks to a goal of Philip Budkovskyy’s doubles won in Lviv “Karpaty” (1:0), sitting in the table behind Shakhtar Donetsk and Desna.
Live meeting “dawn” — “Espanyol” on the territory of Ukraine will show the channel UNIAN. The broadcast starts on 29 August at 20:00. In addition, on YouTube game show canal Football Hub.
Bookmakers in the upcoming fight, as in the first, the preference for the Spaniards. For example, the office “Parimatch” bets for the win of Zorya takes with odds of 3.30 for a draw is 3.40, the success of the guests from Barcelona to 2.20. No doubt analysts and bookmakers in the success of the “Hispaniola” for the sum of two meetings: the coefficient on RCD Espanyol was 1.06, with “Dawn” — 9,40.
.
Photo of FC Espanyol
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter