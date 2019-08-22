Where to watch online Dynamo — Olimpik: schedule of translations of matches of the 5th round of the championship…
In a festive day, August 24 matches kick off 5th round of the championship of Ukraine on football. Impatiently the fans expect the match at the capital’s “Olympic”, in which Kiev “Dynamo” for the first time after 15-year absence, will play under new coach Alexei Mikhailichenko. In rivals — FC Olimpik Donetsk, scored in the four opening rounds, no points and sent in the resignation of Brazilian coach Julio Cesar (the game with the “white-blue” Donetsk is preparing the former”steering” team Igor Klimovsky). By the way, Mickle (pictured with his assistant Vadym Yevtushenko) personally urged fans to attend the upcoming duel.
In another capital stadium “Obolon Arena” — will converge to a very good debut in the Premier League Kolos from Kovalivka (fourth place in the table) and “Vorskla”, which in its first season match on the road capitulated on the “Gums” (0:2).
By the way, wards Alexander Ryabokon this time to be the test winner of the “bronze” Oleksandriya, which is less than a month will start to the group stage of the Europa League (the draw — 30 August).
Sunday, August 25, fans waiting for two matches. Karpaty, who celebrated in the last round his first success of the season (3:1 on the field “Olympic”), will be attended in Lviv Zorya, only on Friday morning returned to Ukraine after heavy European voyage to Barcelona.
Hardly waiting for the fans of sensation (in miner’s Day!) in the game in Kharkiv to Shakhtar in the main group returned recovered from his injury the Brazilian player Dentinho, and “Mariupol”. In the previous 42 meetings in the framework of the championship the Pitmen beat Azovtsev 39 times and only three meetings were brought to a draw. Last time Mariupol (then Illichivets) took away the points from Shakhtar in may of 2013, when the miners have already secured the League title.
The tour will end on Monday, August 26, with a match in the river, where the local “Dnepr-1”, which issued transfer rodivshegosya in Zimbabwe, 20-year-old Swiss midfielder Griffin Riley Sabatini, to take “the lions”.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 5th round
August 24 (Saturday)
“Kolos” — “Vorskla” 14:00 “Football 2”
“Alexandria” — “Desna” 17:00 “Football 2”
Dynamo — Olimpik 19:30 “2+2”
25 August (Sunday)
Karpaty — Zorya 17:00 UNIAN
Shakhtar — Mariupol 19:30 Football 1
August 26 (Monday)
“Dnepr-1” — lions 19:00 UNIAN
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 12 (4);
2. Zarya — 7 (4);
3. Desna — 7 (4);
4. Kolos — 7 (4);
5. Dynamo — 6 (3);
6. “Alexandria” — 6 (4);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 5 (4);
8. “Mariupol” — 4 (3);
9. Vorskla — 4 (4);
10. Karpaty — 4 (4);
11. Lions — 3 (4);
12. “Olympic” — 0 (4).
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter