Where to watch online European games: schedule TV coverage June 29
In Minsk continued for the second European game. The Ukrainian team won 28 of June, five different medals, two of which are of the highest standard (in athletics and wrestling), with 32 awards is on the fourth line overall.
On Saturday, June 29, our Treasury also guaranteed to be added to awards — in the decisive matches will fight our compatriots Nicholas butsenko (56 kg) and Oleksandr khyzhnyak (75 kg). Also expect from our sportsmen of medals in other sports.
June 29 (Saturday)
14:00 — 17:00 Artistic gymnastics. The Final Inter
15:00 — 16:00 review of the day “NTN”
16:00 — 17:00 Boxing. The final NTN
17:00 — 19:15 Beach soccer. The final NTN
23:45 — 01:30 Karate. The final NTN
Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze — total)
1. Russia (33-16-32-81)
2. Belarus (21-14-24-59)
3. Italy (10-9-8-27)
4. Ukraine (9-12-11-32)
5. Georgia (6-7-12-25)
6. France (6-3-10-19)
7. Germany (5-6-11-22)
9. Netherlands (4-9-7-20)
7. Hungary (4-5-3-12)
10. Azerbaijan (3-6-11-20)
.
Photo noc-ukr.org
