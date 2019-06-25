Where to watch online European games: television coverage on 25 June
In the capital of Belarus, Minsk continued for the second European game in which our country is represented by 198 athletes in 15 sports.
After four days of competition Ukraine won 18 medals: “gold” Europiade-2019 extracted Daria Bilodid, Georgy Zantaraya (both judo), Anastasia Sapsay (Sambo) and two relay team (athletics); “silver” — Anastasia Novikova, Elena Saiko and Katerina Moskaleva (all — Sambo), Oleg Omelchuk (shooting), the rhythmic gymnastics team and Anna Plotitsyna (athletics), Duo Anton Davydenko Nikolay Prostorov (trampolining); bronze — Nataliya smal, Galina Kovalskaya (both Sambo), Vlad Nikolenko (gymnastics, two medals), as well as Marina beh-Romanchuk and Bohdan Bondarenko (both athletics).
25 June (Tuesday)
12:00 — 12:30 Shooting. Rifle. 50 m. the Final (first part) “NTN”
12:50 — 13:15 Shooting. Rifle. 50 m. the ending (second part) “NTN”
15:00 — 16:00 review of the day “NTN”
16:00 — 16:30 Judo. Mixed teams. The final (first part) “NTN”
16:50 — 18:15 Judo. Mixed teams. The final (second part) “NTN”
23:45 — 00:30 Beach soccer. Ukraine — Italy “NTN”
Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze — total)
1. Russia 22 12 14 48
2. Belarus 11 9 18 38
3. Georgia 6 5 9 20
4. Ukraine 5 7 6 18
5. Italy 5 4 3 13
6. France 5 0 5 10
7. Israel 3 3 0 6
8. Belgium 3 1 1 5
9. Slovenia 2 0 1 3
10. Netherlands 1 5 2 8
Photo of the NOC of Ukraine
