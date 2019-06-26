Where to watch online European games: television schedule June 26

| June 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Где смотреть онлайн Европейские игры: расписание телетрансляций 26 июня

In Minsk continued for the second European games, which draw 200 sets of awards. Ukraine after four days competition with 19 medals ranked fourth in the overall standings.

26 June (Wednesday)

13:20 — 14:50 Shooting. Gun. Women. 25 m. the Final NTN

14:50 — 15:50 Shooting. Rifle. Men. 25 m. the Final NTN

15:50 — 16:30 review of the day “NTN”

16:50 — 18:00 Shooting. Gun. 25 m. the Final NTN

23:45 — 00:30 Beach soccer. Ukraine — Spain “NTN”

Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze — total)

1. Russia 24 13 16 53

2. Belarus 14 9 18 41

3. Georgia 6 5 9 20

4. Ukraine 5 8 6 19

5. Italy 4 5 3 12

6. France 5 0 7 12

7. Israel 3 3 0 6

8. Belgium 3 1 1 5

9. Switzerland 2 1 0 3

10. Slovenia 2 0 1 3

Photo noc-ukr.org

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.