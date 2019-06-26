Where to watch online European games: television schedule June 26
In Minsk continued for the second European games, which draw 200 sets of awards. Ukraine after four days competition with 19 medals ranked fourth in the overall standings.
26 June (Wednesday)
13:20 — 14:50 Shooting. Gun. Women. 25 m. the Final NTN
14:50 — 15:50 Shooting. Rifle. Men. 25 m. the Final NTN
15:50 — 16:30 review of the day “NTN”
16:50 — 18:00 Shooting. Gun. 25 m. the Final NTN
23:45 — 00:30 Beach soccer. Ukraine — Spain “NTN”
Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze — total)
1. Russia 24 13 16 53
2. Belarus 14 9 18 41
3. Georgia 6 5 9 20
4. Ukraine 5 8 6 19
5. Italy 4 5 3 12
6. France 5 0 7 12
7. Israel 3 3 0 6
8. Belgium 3 1 1 5
9. Switzerland 2 1 0 3
10. Slovenia 2 0 1 3
Photo noc-ukr.org
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter