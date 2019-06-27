Where to watch online European games: television schedule June 27

| June 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Где смотреть онлайн Европейские игры: расписание телетрансляций 27 июня

In Minsk continued for the second European game. The Ukrainian team, having won 26 of June, two “silver” in rowing on kayaks and a canoe and one “bronze” wrestling, with 22 awards dropped in the medal standings from fourth to fifth place.

But the “yellow-blue” there is a real chance to improve their position in the overall standings. Suffice it to say that our barcina Julia Javalgi reached the finals in freestyle wrestling. Awards Minsk-2019 guaranteed our boxers Evgeny Barabanov, Viktor Vykhryst, Nicholas butsenko and Alexander Khizhnyak reach the semi-finals.

In addition, the Ukrainian team in athletics won their semifinals and will play in the finals, and our team on beach football after wins over Italy (4:4; penalty — 5:4) and Spain (6:4), regardless of the result of the last match in the group with Russia qualified for the ½ final.

June 27 (Thursday)

13:00 — 14:10 Shooting. Rifle. Women. The final NTN

14:10 — 14:40 Overview of the day “NTN”

14:40 — 16:30 archery. The final NTN

23:45 — 00:30 Beach soccer. Ukraine — Russia “NTN”

Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze — total)

1. Russia 28 15 20 63

2. Belarus 15 11 19 45

3. Georgia 6 6 10 22

4. Italy 6 5 3 14

5. Ukraine 5 10 7 22

6. France 5 1 9 15

7. Germany 4 1 5 10

8. Israel 3 3 0 6

9. Belgium 3 1 1 5

10. Slovenia 3 0 1 4

Photo noc-ukr.org

