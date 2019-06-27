Where to watch online European games: television schedule June 27
In Minsk continued for the second European game. The Ukrainian team, having won 26 of June, two “silver” in rowing on kayaks and a canoe and one “bronze” wrestling, with 22 awards dropped in the medal standings from fourth to fifth place.
But the “yellow-blue” there is a real chance to improve their position in the overall standings. Suffice it to say that our barcina Julia Javalgi reached the finals in freestyle wrestling. Awards Minsk-2019 guaranteed our boxers Evgeny Barabanov, Viktor Vykhryst, Nicholas butsenko and Alexander Khizhnyak reach the semi-finals.
In addition, the Ukrainian team in athletics won their semifinals and will play in the finals, and our team on beach football after wins over Italy (4:4; penalty — 5:4) and Spain (6:4), regardless of the result of the last match in the group with Russia qualified for the ½ final.
June 27 (Thursday)
13:00 — 14:10 Shooting. Rifle. Women. The final NTN
14:10 — 14:40 Overview of the day “NTN”
14:40 — 16:30 archery. The final NTN
23:45 — 00:30 Beach soccer. Ukraine — Russia “NTN”
Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze — total)
1. Russia 28 15 20 63
2. Belarus 15 11 19 45
3. Georgia 6 6 10 22
4. Italy 6 5 3 14
5. Ukraine 5 10 7 22
6. France 5 1 9 15
7. Germany 4 1 5 10
8. Israel 3 3 0 6
9. Belgium 3 1 1 5
10. Slovenia 3 0 1 4
Photo noc-ukr.org
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter