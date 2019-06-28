Where to watch online European games: television schedule June 28
In Minsk continued for the second European game. The Ukrainian team won 27 Jun two gold in rowing and Cycling, as well as one silver and two bronze medals in freestyle wrestling, with 27 awards went up in the medal standings from fifth to fourth place.
June 28 (Friday)
14:15 — 15:15 review of the day “NTN”
15:15 — 17:30 Shooting bench. The mixed pairs. The final NTN
17:30 — 18:40 pistol Shooting. The mixed pairs. The final NTN
18:00 — 20:00 athletics. The Final Inter
18:40 — 19:00 wrestling. The final NTN
22:45 — 00:15 Beach soccer. The semi-finals NTN
Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze — total)
1. Russia (32-16-24-72)
2. Belarus (19-13-23-55)
3. Italy (8-6-5-19)
4. Ukraine (7-11-9-27)
5. Georgia (6-7-1-24)
6. France (6-3-9-18)
7. Hungary (4-5-3-12)
8. Germany (4-4-7-15)
9. Netherlands (3-7-4-14)
10. Israel (3-3-0-6)
Photo noc-ukr.org
