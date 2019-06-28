Where to watch online European games: television schedule June 28

| June 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

In Minsk continued for the second European game. The Ukrainian team won 27 Jun two gold in rowing and Cycling, as well as one silver and two bronze medals in freestyle wrestling, with 27 awards went up in the medal standings from fifth to fourth place.

June 28 (Friday)

14:15 — 15:15 review of the day “NTN”

15:15 — 17:30 Shooting bench. The mixed pairs. The final NTN

17:30 — 18:40 pistol Shooting. The mixed pairs. The final NTN

18:00 — 20:00 athletics. The Final Inter

18:40 — 19:00 wrestling. The final NTN

22:45 — 00:15 Beach soccer. The semi-finals NTN

Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze — total)

1. Russia (32-16-24-72)

2. Belarus (19-13-23-55)

3. Italy (8-6-5-19)

4. Ukraine (7-11-9-27)

5. Georgia (6-7-1-24)

6. France (6-3-9-18)

7. Hungary (4-5-3-12)

8. Germany (4-4-7-15)

9. Netherlands (3-7-4-14)

10. Israel (3-3-0-6)

.

